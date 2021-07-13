Tachyus Tackles Carbon Intensity Estimation And Forecasting With Its Latest Innovation Aurion

Aurion represents a step-change in monitoring and mitigating carbon output - Tachyus Chief Scientist Dr. Pallav Sarma Tweet this

AURION fulfills this challenge by integrating multiple data sources to generate fast, reliable, and accurate estimates of carbon intensity. Additionally, AURION will standardize and benchmark carbon intensity across different assets while providing insights into critical factors impacting carbon intensity levels and how changing operational scenarios can affect future carbon intensity.

The Tachyus Carbon Estimation and Forecasting platform utilizes the industry-standard Oil Production Greenhouse Gas Emissions Estimator (OPGEE) tool that adheres to the GHG Protocol. Developed by Stanford University and California Air Resources Board (CARB), it has been used to report carbon intensity for more than 9000 fields worldwide, with results published in the prestigious Science Magazine.

"Aurion represents a step-change in monitoring and mitigating carbon output," said Tachyus Chief Scientist Dr. Pallav Sarma, "by providing a robust, reliable, cloud scalable, collaborative platform for estimation and forecasting of carbon intensity, we have extended the usability of OPGEE significantly."

Tachyus Corporation is a leading Silicon Valley company specializing in oilfield solutions using Data Physics that combines traditional reservoir modeling with artificial intelligence.

