Tachyus to Join SLB to Accelerate AI- Driven Reservoir Management

Acquisition of Tachyus, a leader in AI and Data Physics™ driven reservoir management technologies, will combine Tachyus' advanced modeling and optimization platforms with SLB's global scale, digital ecosystem, and industry expertise

HOUSTON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tachyus, a leader in AI-driven reservoir management, production optimization, and emissions management software, today announced that SLB, formerly Schlumberger, intends to acquire the company. The planned acquisition brings together Tachyus' advanced AI, machine learning, physics-based modeling, optimization, and closed-loop reservoir management technologies with SLB's global technology platform, deep industry expertise, and worldwide customer reach.

Founded in 2014, Tachyus has grown from a startup into a global technology company serving operators across major oil and gas basins. Through platforms including Aqueon, its reservoir management and optimization solution, and Aurion, its greenhouse gas emissions accounting, monitoring, forecasting, and reporting platform, Tachyus helps operators make faster, smarter, and more sustainable decisions. Tachyus' Data Physics™ approach combines reservoir physics, machine learning, and operational data to create predictive models that can be updated quickly, evaluated rapidly, and used to optimize complex field decisions.

The acquisition is expected to expand Tachyus' ability to deliver its technologies to customers worldwide while enhancing SLB's digital and production optimization portfolio. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the development of fast, continuously learning reservoir management systems that connect operational data, predictive models, and optimization workflows in a dynamic feedback loop. This closed-loop approach is designed to help bridge the gap between reservoir and production teams, improve field performance, reduce operating costs, and support lower-carbon operations.

"Today marks an important milestone for Tachyus and for the future of reservoir management," said Fernando Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer of Tachyus. "We built Tachyus around the belief that the energy industry could operate smarter, faster, and more sustainably by combining physics-based modeling, machine learning, optimization, and operational workflows. Joining SLB gives us the opportunity to accelerate that mission at global scale, bringing our technology to more operators and helping customers unlock greater value from their assets."

Tachyus' technologies are expected to complement SLB's existing digital ecosystem by adding proven AI-driven reservoir modeling and optimization capabilities, fast model creation, what-if analysis, uncertainty quantification, and continuously updated decision-support workflows. SLB's global presence and technical infrastructure will help Tachyus scale its solutions across a broader range of assets, recovery processes, and operating environments.

"Our core technical vision has always been to make reservoir management faster, more predictive, and more operationally connected," said Pallav Sarma, Chief Technology Officer of Tachyus. "By combining Tachyus' Data Physics™ technologies with SLB's digital ecosystem and deep reservoir and production expertise, we can advance the next generation of intelligent reservoir management. This is about moving from static studies to continuously learning systems that help engineers evaluate scenarios, optimize decisions, and respond to field conditions in near real time."

Tachyus has helped operators worldwide apply AI and physics-driven models across waterfloods, steamfloods, gas injection, polymer injection, CO₂ enhanced oil recovery, unconventional optimization, and production allocation workflows. Its Aurion platform also supports GHG-intensive industries with emissions estimation, forecasting, optimization, and reporting capabilities.

"This transaction represents a strong strategic fit for Tachyus, SLB, and our customers," said Matt Elbert, Chief Financial Officer of Tachyus. "Tachyus has built a highly differentiated technology platform, a strong customer base, and a team with deep domain expertise. With SLB, we gain the scale, resources, and global reach to expand our impact while continuing to focus on the customer outcomes that have defined Tachyus from the beginning: better decisions, improved performance, lower costs, and more sustainable operations."

Most importantly, Tachyus recognizes the employees, customers, investors, partners, and supporters who have helped the company reach this milestone.

"We are deeply grateful to the Tachyus team and to every customer and partner who believed in our vision," Gutierrez added. "Their trust, collaboration, and commitment to innovation made this moment possible. We are proud of what we have accomplished and excited for what comes next with SLB."

About Tachyus

Tachyus develops AI-Driven software solutions for reservoir management, production optimization, and emissions management. The company's technologies combine data, physics, machine learning, and optimization to help operators improve production, reduce costs, manage emissions, and make faster, more informed operational decisions. Tachyus' flagship platforms include Aqueon for reservoir management and optimization and Aurion for greenhouse gas emissions accounting, monitoring, forecasting, optimization, and reporting.

SOURCE Tachyus