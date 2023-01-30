Tackle Hunger and Careit Team Up for 2023 Souper Bowl of Caring to Raise $5 Million to Feed Those in Need Nationwide

Communities across the U.S. can join to be a gamechanger for the 33rd annual campaign until March 15

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What if every person watching the Big Game donated just $1 or one can of food to ensure no one goes without soup in their bowl? Tackle Hunger, a national nonprofit that is home of the beloved Souper Bowl of Caring, and Careit, a free app that provides an online matching marketplace to combat hunger with business surplus food, have partnered together for the 33rd Souper Bowl of Caring.

Both organizations are encouraging schools, businesses, faith-based organizations, civic groups and individuals to participate in this annual event to tackle hunger and poverty in their communities. Local food charities can be found on the Tackle Hunger Map. This year's Souper Bowl of Caring goal is to raise $5 million, which would provide 15 million meals to people suffering from hunger across the U.S.

"Over $16 billion is spent on food and entertainment over the weekend of the Big Game. If everyone who watched gave $1 or one can of food – that would be a gamechanger!" said Alison Reese, Tackle Hunger & Souper Bowl of Caring Executive Director. "In partnership with Careit, we aim to harness the energy of the Big Game as a national movement to inspire people to give locally and make a collective impact on hunger in their community."

"Food connects people. Sharing a meal with loved ones can be a wholesome feeling. Sharing surplus food with nonprofits provides a safety net for our community's most vulnerable," said Alyson Schill, Careit CEO. "Careit was designed to connect us and create one big virtual community table, and we're excited to partner with Tackle Hunger to combat food waste and provide food to various charities and individuals in need."

GET THE PLAYBOOK ON HOW TO TACKLE HUNGER

Participation is simple! Visit tacklehunger.org to register your group and get the resources you need for your food drive in support of Souper Bowl of Caring. Download the step-by-step playbook and see below all the ways you can make a difference:

Donate Your Time

Organize a collection of dollars and food items campaign at school, church or in the community on or around Super Bowl Sunday, February 12, 2023. Remember to share your photos and stories on social media using @TackleHunger or #TackleHunger to inspire others to join the movement. Visit tacklehunger.org to register and get started today!

Donate Your Food

Grocery stores, commercial kitchens, corporations and municipalities can download the free Careit app to donate their unopened surplus foods in support of Souper Bowl of Caring. With Careit, businesses can offer up any surplus edible food donation and are protected legally through the Good Samaritan Act. Available nonprofits claim the food, arrange for transport and track the donation's details and weight – all within Careit's app.

Donate Your Dollars

Individuals, corporations, schools, faith-based groups and more can give directly to the 2023 Souper Bowl of Caring to help Tackle Hunger in their mission to support local food charities across the country. You can also become a Tackle Hunger partner and sponsor the organization.

SOUPER BOWL OF CARING OVER THE YEARS

Since 1990, more than $175 million has been donated to local food charities across all fifty states with over 305,000 unique groups participating through the Souper Bowl of Caring.

Each year, Tackle Hunger encourages participants and the public to continue to support food banks, soup kitchens, food pantries and church pantries through donations and volunteering. To learn more and get involved in Souper Bowl of Caring, visit tacklehunger.org.

About Tackle Hunger

Tackle Hunger is a national nonprofit that is home of the "Souper Bowl of Caring" – a movement that has inspired people across the nation to tackle hunger for over 30 years. The organization coordinates efforts to tackle hunger through their digital platform of fundraising services created to support food charities large and small. They have created almost $180 million worth of support that stays local. For more information, visit tacklehunger.org.

About Careit

Careit is a free app to match commercial food donors to the country's most inclusive network of nonprofits. Businesses sign up to simplify food donations, track their impact and track tax-deductible contributions. Careit has assisted more than 1,600 edible food donors to connect with over 770 local nonprofit food recovery organizations and service providers through its platform. Over 5,330,000 pounds of food from 18,600 donations have been recorded on Careit. To learn more, visit careitapp.com.

