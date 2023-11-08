Tackle releases its Explore Tier to reduce the barrier of entry to Cloud GTM

New offering enables a low-cost & frictionless way for ISVs to start their Cloud GTM journey

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tackle.io , the only end-to-end solution for B2B software companies to generate revenue through a data-driven Cloud go-to-market (Cloud GTM), today announced their new Explore offering. This new package enables all ISVs to start with and grow with Tackle to scale their revenue through this channel and meet their buyers where they are.

With an increase in ISVs looking to capture their buyer's pre-committed cloud spend through the Cloud Marketplaces, this cost-effective offering eliminates the friction for ISVs as they start their Cloud GTM journey while building internal commitment and resources for this business initiative.

This new tier of Tackle will enable any ISV to start with the core components of Cloud GTM - Data, Co-Sell, and Marketplace in order to fully validate their strategy and scale with enterprise features and automation as they grow revenue.

Our 2023 State of Cloud GTM Report found that, for half of respondents, the biggest friction point in adopting Cloud Marketplaces or co-selling is needing more internal resources or bandwidth, and 36% said the friction was due to a lack of executive awareness, sponsorship, or alignment.

"As we continue to help ISVs move through their Cloud GTM evolution, it has become clear to us that what ISVs need to get started is different from what is required to scale," said John Jahnke, CEO of Tackle. "We are creating this new tier of our offering to allow any ISV to start with the core components of Tackle and scale with enterprise features when they are ready."

For a one-year fee of $5k, Explore gives ISVs access to key features of Tackle's Cloud GTM Platform , including:

Transactable Marketplace Listings : Get multiple listings on the cloud of your choice: AWS, Google, or Microsoft so you can start transacting

: Get multiple listings on the cloud of your choice: AWS, Google, or Microsoft so you can start transacting Identify cloud buyers : Leverage Tackle's cloud buyer intent data and get 150 scans / month of your pipeline to identify the best-fit deals for Marketplace and co-sell

: Leverage Tackle's and get 150 scans / month of your pipeline to identify the best-fit deals for Marketplace and co-sell Accelerate deals via co-selling: Streamline two-way opportunity alignment with Tackle's co-sell solution , and get 10 co-sell registrations / month to automate the process, leading to increased lead sharing and stronger Cloud Provider relationships

Streamline two-way opportunity alignment with Tackle's , and get 10 co-sell registrations / month to automate the process, leading to increased lead sharing and stronger Cloud Provider relationships Enable Marketplace-led sales: Streamline the path to closed-won with an end-to-end seller workflow, up to $1M in Marketplace revenue transacted, and 3 Tackle private offers / month

Streamline the path to closed-won with an end-to-end seller workflow, up to in Marketplace revenue transacted, and 3 Tackle private offers / month Real-time data and insights: Get visibility into Marketplace and co-sell revenue recognition, accounts most likely to buy, and more from Tackle's dashboard

With this package, ISVs get 10 hours of dedicated deal support, email and chat product support, and access to a collection of on-demand and live resources such as Tackle Academy and Tackle's office hours. For ISVs that require more support, Tackle offers a variety of paid strategic services , including Cloud GTM Coaching, Advisory Workshops, and Co-Sell Managed Services. Once certain thresholds are met, ISVs can upgrade to the next available tier.

For companies that need enterprise capabilities like SSO and role-based access control, Tackle offers their Enterprise package. This includes unlimited use of Tackle Prospect, Co-Sell, Offers, and Listings, as well as the full Platform experience inside of Tackle or Salesforce, priority support, and so much more.

"We purchased Explore to leverage Tackle's Cloud GTM Platform for all our Marketplace needs as we build our cloud business," said Richard Mallam, CEO and founder at Verified Orchestration. "With Tackle we know which buyers are most likely to transact on the Marketplace, we can initiate the co-sell process with the Cloud Providers, and the end-to-end workflow is simplified for our sales team to close a deal through Marketplace."

About Tackle

Tackle is the leading solution built to help software companies generate revenue through a data-driven Cloud go-to-market (Cloud GTM). Tackle works with more than 550 software companies, including Auth0, CrowdStrike, HashiCorp, Lacework, New Relic, Snyk, VMware, and many more at every stage—from companies scaling their go-to-market to the largest software companies in the world. We are venture-backed by three of the world's top SaaS investors—a16z, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Coatue—to execute our mission to positively transform how software is sold.

Tackle is available for purchase on AWS Marketplace, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Commercial marketplace.

