Tackle.io expands its offering to be the first and only platform to help software companies build and scale their Cloud GTM to accelerate sales growth

New solutions accelerate sales with a multi-cloud experience for Marketplaces and co-sell powered by actionable buyer insights

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tackle.io , the leading software company dedicated to helping software providers generate revenue through the clouds, today announced expanded offerings to its platform to help software sellers build and rapidly scale their Cloud go-to-market (Cloud GTM). These capabilities provide ISVs with actionable pipeline data, a proven co-sell methodology and operating model to improve the experience, and sales workflow automation to accelerate and drive new revenue with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and IBM Red Hat.

Despite economic conditions, cloud spend continues to increase. IDC found that $90 billion will be added to the total $500B of cloud spend this year, and in Tackle's 2022 State of Cloud Marketplaces Report , 68% of buyers said they are increasing their cloud budget next year. As buyers spend more with the Cloud Providers, they lean into purchasing through the Cloud Marketplaces to draw down on committed spend contracts, streamline the procurement process, and help them operate more efficiently. To ensure this pre-committed spend is being captured, Tackle's report also found that 82% of sellers will increase their investment in cloud as a GTM channel in the coming year.

"Cloud Marketplaces and co-sell have become the center of how ISVs go-to-market with the Cloud Providers," said John Jahnke, CEO of Tackle. "We continue to innovate to help sellers build their Cloud GTM through a combination of product strategy, business strategy, people, technology, and process. All with the goal of driving revenue through the clouds and delighting cloud buyers without adding additional resources."

Through a combination of the Tackle Platform and our people, Tackle helps to activate the Cloud GTM Flywheel—leading to greater and faster results for both sellers and buyers—with three new features:

Tackle Prospect : Identify the right accounts in your pipeline to understand which ones are most likely to buy from each Cloud Provider.

: Identify the right accounts in your pipeline to understand which ones are most likely to buy from each Cloud Provider. Tackle Co-Sell : Accelerate deals through streamlined co-selling workflows with the Cloud Providers directly from Salesforce.

Accelerate deals through streamlined co-selling workflows with the Cloud Providers directly from Salesforce. Tackle Offers now on the Salesforce AppExchange : Simplify the process for sales, finance, and operations teams to create, send, track, and book custom Marketplace offers in a single application.

All of these solutions let software companies transact through the clouds in a way that matches how B2B buyers want to buy: leveraging cloud budgets, simplifying vendor management (fewer bills and consolidating spend), and buying from ecosystems they trust, like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and IBM Red Hat.

To bolster these features, Tackle has acquired CORE Consulting , a software and services firm that helps high-volume ISV sellers become experts on the ins and outs of co-selling through the Cloud Providers. A strong co-sell strategy is becoming table stakes for anyone looking to be successful with their Cloud GTM strategy. Together with CORE Consulting, Tackle will help sellers drive revenue growth and reduce the complexity of co-sell.

"CORE Consulting's people and technology have powered ISVs to the top of the Microsoft co-sell rankings both in the US and Worldwide since its inception and expanded support for AWS and Google Cloud as they each launched their co-sell practice," said Erin Figer, CEO & Founder of CORE Consulting. "We are excited to join forces with Tackle and look forward to continuing to help ISVs build robust Cloud go-to-market strategies that will not only provide the connective tissue but the muscle around successfully co-selling and reaching customers through Marketplaces."

"To drive more value to our customers, accelerate our growth, and strengthen our Cloud GTM, it's key for us to continue to invest in optimizing our co-sell practice to support our Marketplace strategy," said Toni Adams, SVP Partner & Alliances at Starburst. "CORE Consulting has been critical to building and growing our co-sell practice, and Tackle has been critical to our success in helping customers take advantage of the Cloud Marketplaces. Bringing CORE and Tackle together enables Starburst to leverage a unified co-sell solution that will help us further manage these efforts across Cloud Providers and continue to optimize and scale Marketplace as a revenue channel."

Visit tackle.io to learn more about our new solutions.

About Tackle

Tackle is the leading solution built to help software companies generate revenue through clouds. Tackle works with more than 500 software companies including Auth0, CrowdStrike, HashiCorp, Lacework, New Relic, Snyk, VMware, and many more at every stage—from companies scaling their go-to-market to the largest software companies in the world. We are venture backed by three of the world's top SaaS investors—a16z, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Coatue—to execute on our mission to positively transform the way that software is sold.

Tackle is available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace , Microsoft commercial marketplace , Google Cloud Marketplace , and Red Hat Marketplace .

Media Contact

BLASTmedia for Tackle

[email protected]

317.806.1900

SOURCE Tackle.io