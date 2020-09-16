Tackle.io Named one of 20 Rising Stars as Part of Forbes' Cloud 100 List

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tackle.io, a software company dedicated to helping software providers accelerate revenue through Cloud Marketplaces, is named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 list. This is the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .

The 20 Rising Stars represent young, high-growth, and category-leading cloud companies that have raised up to $25 million to date and are poised to join the Cloud 100 ranks.

"We're in the early phases of a significant transformation in the way B2B software is sold and consumed," said John Jahnke, CEO of Tackle.io. "We believe that the Cloud Marketplaces represent a more efficient and scalable go-to-market system for all software companies. The Tackle team has been rapidly innovating on behalf of our customers to help accelerate and simplify the adoption of this future digital state of sales. We're honored to be recognized alongside many of our customers who successfully leverage Marketplace as part of their go-to-market strategy to drive revenue."

The Tackle Cloud Marketplace Platform enables a zero-engineering approach to listing, integrating, and accelerating revenue through the Cloud Marketplaces. With Tackle, software companies get the visibility they need to manage their business and scale their Marketplace operations. Tackle has helped hundreds of customers—from startups to many of the leaders on the Cloud 100 list—open up a new revenue channel with Marketplace and conduct transactions ranging in size from hundreds to tens of millions of dollars.

"The Rising Stars of today are the Cloud 100 companies of tomorrow," said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Many of our past Rising Stars have gone on to become members of the exclusive Cloud 100, and we're certain many of this year's honorees will follow suit. As an early partner to many exceptional founders over the years, we are thrilled to celebrate the bright futures of our 2020 Rising Stars."

"Tech companies have been leaders in innovating the way we live and work for decades, and the world needs that kind of innovative, solutions-oriented mindset now more than ever. The 20 Rising Stars list includes innovative cloud leaders that are creating next-generation enterprise technology," said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "We are optimistic about these entrepreneurs in making future Cloud 100 lists, and look forward to how they will change industries around the world."

"For five years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from data infrastructure to marketing, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2020 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!"

The Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2020 issue of Forbes magazine.

The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies are publicly recognized at this year's first-ever virtual Cloud 100 with memorable discussions from top cloud CEOs at thecloud100.com on September 16th from 9:00am PT - 12:00pm PT hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes. A special thank you to our virtual event sponsors Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Cooley, FuelxMcKinsey, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nasdaq, Qatalyst Partners, and Silicon Valley Bank.

About Tackle.io

Tackle.io is a software company dedicated to helping software providers accelerate revenue through Cloud Marketplaces. Tackle's Cloud Marketplace Platform gives software companies everything they need to establish, operate, and scale their business through the clouds. Notable customers include A Cloud Guru, AppDynamics, Auth0, Fivetran, GitHub, HashiCorp, Looker, McAfee, NewRelic, Pagerduty, Snowflake, and Talend. Tackle is available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace , Azure Marketplace , and Google Cloud Platform Marketplace . Learn more at tackle.io , and follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn .

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners is the world's most experienced early-stage venture capital firm. With a portfolio of more than 200 companies, Bessemer helps visionary entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to create companies that matter, and supports them through every stage of their growth. The firm has backed more than 120 IPOs, including Pinterest, Shopify, Yelp, LinkedIn, Skype, LifeLock, Twilio, SendGrid, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, and MindBody. Bessemer's 15 partners operate from offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Israel, and India. For more information, please visit www.bvp.com.

About Forbes

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 160 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect .

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Salesforce Ventures, the global investment arm of Salesforce, invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Platform. Salesforce Ventures is building the world's largest ecosystem of enterprise cloud companies and extending that technology to customers. Portfolio companies receive funding, strategic advisory, and operating support, and can easily join Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 400 companies, including DocuSign, GoCardless, Guild Education, nCino, Twilio, Zoom, and others across 22 countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures .

