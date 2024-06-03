Tackling MVNO Challenges: IPLOOK Showcases its Future-Proof Solutions at MVNOs World Congress 2024

BRUSSELS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK, a leading provider of end-to-end mobile core solutions, is set to exhibit at the MVNOs World Congress 2024 in Brussels, Belgium from June 24 to June 26. As a consistent participant at this annual event, IPLOOK aims to showcase its future-proof MVNO solutions and deepen its presence in the European market.

Featured Offerings for MNO&MVNO

End-to-End Mobile 3G/4G/5G Core Solutions

Customizable IMS Core: VoLTE/VoNR/VoWiFi Supported

Addressing MVNO Challenges

IPLOOK's seasoned team of professionals brings extensive field deployment experience in the MENA, Europe, and LATAM regions. Their deep understanding of the MVNO landscape enables them to effectively tackle challenges such as MNO interconnections, network scale-up, regulatory compliance and service offerings expansion.

For MVNO entrants, IPLOOK offers detailed guidance on market trends, difficulty assessments, and optimal MVNO business model selection. For established players, they will benefit from IPLOOK's specific advice on customer acquisition strategy and revenue growth tactics.

Proven Track Record of Success

IPLOOK has a proven track record of helping MVNOs win market share. Integrated with advanced technologies, its future-proof mobile core network solutions address critical technical concerns like network capacity expansion, smooth upgrade from 4G to 5G, and customer experience optimization.

Additionally, IPLOOK's fully virtualized IMS core empowers MVNOs to deliver exceptional voice and multimedia experiences with VoLTE, VoNR and the in-demand VoWiFi.

Join IPLOOK at Stand 19

Discover how IPLOOK's 3G/4G/5G/IMS core network solutions can propel your MVNO business to new heights. Visit IPLOOK at Stand 19, The Event Lounge in Brussels, or schedule an online meeting.

About IPLOOK

IPLOOK Networks, one of the fastest-growing end-to-end mobile core network providers in the world, is positioned to self-develop innovative and high-performed 3G/4G/5G/6G core network products, offering a complete line of products for mobile operators, mobile virtual operators, service providers and enterprise private networks to fulfill the growing connectivity needs.

