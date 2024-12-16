Tackling the ACL Tear Epidemic in Youth Athletes: A Promising Solution from Arthrex

ACL reconstruction with Arthrex's InternalBrace™ technique proven to reduce retears by up to 80% in young athletes 1

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrex, a global leader in minimally invasive surgical technology, announces new research that shows its cutting-edge ACL reconstruction (ACLR) using the InternalBrace™ technique offers an effective solution to combat reinjuries for young athletes.2

"It's crucial for patients to be empowered and informed about the surgical options available to enhance their recovery." Post this Arthrex, a global leader in minimally invasive surgical technology, announces new research that shows its cutting-edge ACL reconstruction (ACLR) using the InternalBrace™ technique offers an effective solution to combat reinjuries for young athletes.

"This research is significant as the number of adolescent athletes suffering from anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries continues to rise," said Jake Jolly, Senior Director of Product Management, Knee and Hip Arthroscopy. "Although ACLR is largely considered a successful operation, the chance of younger patients retearing their reconstructed ACL can be as high as 20% to 30%." 3,4

Several new studies confirm that the InternalBrace technique significantly reduces the rate of reinjuring, or retearing, a surgically reconstructed ACL. Patrick A. Smith, MD (Naples, Florida), a specialist in adolescent ACLR and ACL repair using the InternalBrace technique, and colleagues found an 88% reduction in the risk of ACL retears for younger patients who received the InternalBrace technique (1%) compared to those whose procedures did not include the technique (8%), 2 with outcomes assessed at a minimum of 2 years in one study and 5 years in another.5

In another study with adolescent patients who received a quadriceps tendon graft combined with the InternalBrace technique, Dr. Smith and colleagues found zero graft retears and a high return to sport (90%).6 Gordon Mackay, MD (Glasgow, UK), and colleagues also found a low retear rate of 1.1% in their patient population, with outcomes assessed at a 5-year follow-up.7

"The InternalBrace technique, also known as 'suture tape augmentation,' uses a high-strength tape suture to protect an ACL reconstruction during the postoperative rehabilitation period," Jolly said. "The tape lies alongside the ACL reconstruction graft and acts as a seat belt to protect the graft from stretching too far or retearing as the patient returns to sports and activities."

According to the National ACL Injury Coalition, ACL injuries among high school athletes have surged by nearly 26% over the past 15 years.8 Soccer, basketball and lacrosse are among the top sports for ACL injuries in girls, while football, lacrosse and soccer lead for boys. Additionally, a recent study from the Orthopedic Journal of Sports Medicine found that 2.4% of boys and 2.0% of girls aged 9-15 suffered from ACL injuries, highlighting a significant concern within the youth population. 8

Not only are ACL injuries rising among adolescent athletes, but research has shown that younger athletes who undergo ACLR and return to sports too quickly face an even higher risk of reinjury,3 which can result in costly treatment, extended rehabilitation and the possibility of long-term impairment. Fortunately, there are procedures and supplemental treatment options, such as the Arthrex InternalBrace technique, that may help improve the outcome of an ACLR.

"As knee surgeons, all of us have a goal of never having the patient reinjure that initial reconstruction, and the InternalBrace procedure is a very simple way to get us close to that goal," Dr. Smith said.

Patients can find valuable information at ACLTear.com, a website that illustrates the science of ACL injuries, highlights the benefits of advanced knee preservation techniques and offers an interactive “Find a Doctor” tool to quickly and easily connect with a surgeon.

"Studies confirm there are approximately 400,000 ACL reconstructions performed every year in the United States, and we believe it's crucial for patients to be empowered and informed about the surgical options available to enhance their recovery," 9 Jolly added.

For more information, downloadable multimedia assets and interview requests for subject matter experts, contact Arthrex Media Relations at [email protected].

About Arthrex

Arthrex, headquartered in Naples, Florida, is a global medical device company and leader in multispecialty minimally invasive surgical technology innovation, scientific research, manufacturing and medical education. The company has pioneered the field of arthroscopy and sports medicine and develops more than 1,000 new products and related procedures annually to advance minimally invasive orthopedic surgery, trauma, spine, cardiothoracic, orthobiologics and arthroplasty innovation worldwide. Arthrex also specializes in the latest 4K multispecialty surgical visualization and OR integration technology solutions. For more information, visit Arthrex.com.

References

Aspen Institute. Analysis: serious knee injury among teen athletes grows 26%. Project Play. Accessed December 13, 2024 . https://projectplay.org/news/2023/11/22/analysis-serious-knee-injury-among-teen[1]athletes-grows-26 Daniel AV, Wijdicks CA, Smith PA. Reduced incidence of revision anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction with internal brace augmentation. Orthop J Sports Med. 2023;11(7):23259671231178026. doi:10.1177/23259671231178026 Barber-Westin S, Noyes FR. One in 5 athletes sustain reinjury upon return to high-risk sports after ACL reconstruction: a systematic review in 1239 athletes younger than 20 years. Sports Health. 2020;12(6):587-597. doi:10.1177/1941738120912846 Dekker TJ, Godin JA, Dale KM, Garrett WE, Taylor DC, Riboh JC. Return to sport after pediatric anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and its effect on subsequent anterior cruciate ligament injury. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2017;99(11):897-904. doi:10.2106/JBJS.16.00758 Daniel AV, Smith PA. Less subsequent revision anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction following primary bone-patellar tendon-bone anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction with Suture Tape augmentation - a retrospective comparative therapeutic trial with 5-year follow-up. Arthroscopy. 2024;40(9):2455-2464. doi:10.1016/j.arthro.2024.01.019 Daniel AV, Smith PA. Primary all-soft tissue quadriceps tendon autograft anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction with suture tape augmentation resulted in satisfactory patient outcomes and a low graft failure rate in high school and collegiate athletes. Arthroscopy. 2025; 41(1): 95-105. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arthro.2024.02.047 Wilson WT, Kennedy MJ, MacLeod D, Hopper GP, MacKay GM. Outcomes of anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction with independently tensioned suture tape augmentation at 5-year follow-up. Am J Sports Med. 2023;51(14):3658-3664. doi:10.1177/03635465231207623 Etzel CM, Meghani O, Owens BD, Kocher MS, Field AE. Predictors of anterior cruciate ligament tears in adolescents and young adults. Orthop J Sports Med. 2024;12(9):23259671241272699. doi:10.1177/23259671241272699 MacKay G, Anthony IC, Jenkins PJ, Blyth M. Anterior cruciate ligament repair revisited. preliminary results of primary repair with internal brace ligament augmentation: a case series. Orthop Muscul Syst. 2015;4:2. doi: 10.4172/2161-0533.1000188

The InternalBrace surgical technique is intended only to augment the primary repair/reconstruction by expanding the area of tissue approximation during the healing period and is not intended as a replacement for the native ligament. The InternalBrace technique is for use during soft tissue-to-bone fixation procedures and is not cleared for bone-to-bone fixation.

SOURCE Arthrex, Inc.