Tackling the Global Epidemic: Drug of Abuse Testing Market Set to Reach $8 Billion by 2030

The global landscape is witnessing a surge in illicit drug usage, prompting concerns worldwide. According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) World Drug Report 2023, an alarming 5.8 percent of individuals aged 15 to 64 have experimented with drugs in the past year, while a staggering 39.5 million individuals grapple with drug use disorders. Notably, opioids contribute to a staggering 69% of fatalities stemming from drug use disorders.

In response, drug of abuse testing emerges as a crucial tool to offer suitable medical interventions and to monitor illegal drug use. This form of testing entails identifying illicit and/or prescribed substances in biological samples such as urine, blood, saliva, hair, or sweat.

Driving the drug of abuse testing market is the stringent regulatory framework against illicit drug consumption, intensified due to the growing instances of global drug abuse. Furthermore, the proliferation of employment-related drug and alcohol tests, implemented by employers to enhance workplace safety and productivity, plays a pivotal role in market expansion.

An innovative trend gaining traction is fingerprint-based drug testing, offering a promising avenue for major industry players in the global drug screening market. However, challenges such as drug legalization and a shortage of skilled technicians for drug of abuse testing restrain the market's growth trajectory.

Recent Developments

In August 2022 , the Delaware Division of Public Health began including fentanyl strips in Narcan kits for distribution to the public. The effort was a part of a harm-reduction strategy aimed at preventing accidental overdoses due to fentanyl consumption.

Product Type - Key Takeaways

Based on product type, the drug of abuse testing market has been segmented into consumables and equipment market.

Consumables is the largest segment of the drug of abuse testing market, since consumable are easily available for use and provide rapid test results when compared to equipment.

The equipment used in drug of abuse testing market include immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments and breath analyzers. Amongst these equipment, immunoassay analyzers held the largest market share in 2022.

Breath analyzers market size is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

Sample/Test Type - Key Takeaways

The urine sample type segment accounted for major share of the global drug of abuse testing market in 2022, followed by blood segment.

Oral fluid sample type segment accounted for third highest share of the global drug of abuse testing market in 2022.

Hair as a specimen is becoming a more effective way for testing long term drug use. Hair and Sweat sample type segments are competing very closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

Drug Type - Key Takeaways

The cannabis/marijuana segment dominated the global drug of abuse testing market, backed by growth in the production and consumption of marijuana across the globe. There are currently over 219 million cannabis users worldwide.

The opioids segment accounted for second largest share in 2022, and is gaining traction due to its growing consumption among the population. Opioid use disorders affect over 16 million people worldwide.

End Users/Setting Type - Key Takeaways

By end users, the largest drug testing is done at the employment setting, followed by the criminal justice system setting. Together these segments accounted for over 56% share of the global drug of abuse testing market in 2022.

The global drug of abuse lab-based testing market is predicted to nearly double by 2030.

Drug of abuse Professional POC tests help in reducing the time between diagnosis and treatment of a disease. Home OTC drugs of abuse testing held least share of the total market.

Region - Key Takeaways

North America dominates the global drug of abuse testing market and is expected to lead the market over the forecast period.

dominates the global drug of abuse testing market and is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. Europe holds second highest share of the global drug of abuse testing market. In Europe , some of the fastest growing markets for drug of abuse testing and technologies are the United Kingdom , Germany and France .

holds second highest share of the global drug of abuse testing market. In , some of the fastest growing markets for drug of abuse testing and technologies are the , and . Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period owing to increasing drug addiction in the region. The emerging economies like China and India offer good opportunities for drug testing equipment market in Asia Pacific region.

Market Dynamics



Driving Factors

Technological Advancements in Testing Equipment

Increasing Use of Drug Testing at Organizational Level

A Large Population Base Suffering from Drug Use Disorders

Increased Production and Trafficking of Illegal Drugs

Increasing Interest of Companies in Drug of Abuse Testing Market

Growing Drug Related Mortality and Increasing Government & Non-Government Institutions Initiatives

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Technicians

Legalization of Drugs

Lack Of Clear Rules for Workplace Drug Abuse Testing

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens AG

Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)

Danaher Corporation

United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc- (USDTL)

Alere (Now Abbott)

Agilent Technologies, Inc-

LGC Limited

Randox Testing Services

Sonic Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Psychemedics Corporation

Dragerwerk AG & Co- KGaA

Express Diagnostics Int'l, Inc (Acquired by CareHealth America Corporation)

OraSure Technologies Inc

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc

Biophor Diagnostics, Inc

Cordant Health Solutions

DrugScan

Precision Diagnostics

