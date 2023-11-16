Tackling the Global Food and Climate Crisis-Clear Current Capital Companies Accelerate Solutions

News provided by

Clear Current Capital

16 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2023 closes, Clear Current Capital, a US-based impact VC firm focused on early-stage investments in sustainable food companies, is excited to highlight various strategic partnerships being formed between its portfolio companies and industry stakeholders to accelerate positive change in the food system.

"Shifting to a sustainable food system cannot be done on a standalone basis. It's great to see the founders within our portfolio collaborating with others in the industry to speed up progress," says CCC Principal Steve Molino.

  • Co-founders Tim Fronzek and Felipe Lino's Berlin-based Nosh.bio Foods develops ingredients from fungal biomass for animal-free food products. It has partnered with Gingko Bioworks, leveraging strain optimization to produce a mycoprotein that delivers a savory and meaty taste in food products.
  • Eldad Arnon, and Daniel Lock co-founded Berlin-based Tupu, which specializes in the production of gourmet mushrooms through a decentralized farming system combining bioscience, robotics, and AI. Tupu is partnering with renowned wholesalers and Michelin-starred chefs.
  • New School Foods, founded by Chris Bryson, creates a whole-cut plant-based salmon that cooks and performs like salmon. The Toronto startup has received grants from Canadian government agencies.
  • San Diego-based BlueNalu, led by Lou Cooperhouse, develops cultivated seafood products. The company is a UN Global Impact member supporting ocean sustainability and diversity. It recently secured strategic alliances with the Mitsubishi Corporation in Japan, Pulmuone Co., Ltd. in South Korea, Thai Union in Thailand, and NEOM in Saudi Arabia.
  • Co-founded by Beth Zotter and Amanda Stiles, Umaro Foods produces bacon from seaweed protein. The Berkeley startup has received a grant from the US Department of Energy to explore critical mineral extraction from ocean microalgae.
  • Founder David Bucca's Change Foods produces bioidentical cheese through precision fermentation. The San Francisco company partners with the KEZAD Group, designing a dedicated commercial manufacturing plant producing its animal-free dairy in Abu Dhabi. Change Food will host "The Power of Precision Fermentation as a Climate Solution" session at COP 28 in Dubai.

"These companies bring solutions for sustainably feeding the planet's growing populations for future generations. Great to see these founders leading the way for meaningful change in our food system," says CCC GP and Founder Curt Albright.

About Clear Current Capital:

Visit www.clearcurrentcapital.com.

Media Contact:
Curt Albright
[email protected]
704-363-9140

SOURCE Clear Current Capital

Also from this source

Clear Current Capital Celebrates its 6th Anniversary Milestone to Expand Global Reach and Impact

Clear Current Capital Celebrates its 6th Anniversary Milestone to Expand Global Reach and Impact

Clear Current Capital hits its 6-year milestone today! The targeted impact VC firm which closed its Fund ll earlier this year, focuses on early-stage ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Organic Food

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Venture Capital

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.