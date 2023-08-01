Tackling the Healthcare Workforce Crisis with On-Line Coaching

News provided by

Advanced Metrics

01 Aug, 2023, 15:34 ET

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Metrics and Innovations Institute at the University of Connecticut School of Social Work are exploring how virtual coaching can help solve the workforce crisis in the behavioral and mental health profession.

In the United States, the shortage of behavioral health workers poses a significant barrier to individuals seeking access to treatment and supports. This is especially concerning given that in 2021, an estimated 22.8% of U.S. Adults and 1 in 5 U.S. children are living with a behavioral or mental health condition.

Continue Reading

The vast majority of behavioral health workers believe that unless public policy changes, provider organizations won't be able to meet the demand for mental and behavioral health or substance use treatment and care.

To address this crisis, local workforce development strategies that consider new technologies, create ways for workers to advance in their careers, and use innovative supervisory procedures for better workforce development should be implemented.

"When practitioners receive easy-to-access, fidelity driven coaching, it benefits everyone involved and improves the outcomes of individuals seeking treatment." – Kim Estep, MA Innovations Institute

InnovatePractice© offers mental and behavioral health professionals an innovative, web-based workforce development strategy to meet the needs of today's mental and behavioral healthcare workforce.

"The current behavioral health workforce crisis needs an innovative solution. InnovatePractice© is a comprehensive online coaching platform designed to support decision-making and workforce development. It includes software tools to promote best practices in staff development, sharing evidence-based models, and ensuring quality."Steven Herr, PhD, CEO Advanced Metrics.

To learn more about InnovatePractice©, Advanced Metrics, and Innovations Institute go to: AdvancedMetrics (https://tinyurl.com/innovatepractice) or Innovations Institute.

Innovations Institute advances research-based, inclusive, culturally responsive, and transformative solutions for child-, youth-and family-serving public systems, and supports the workforce within these systems.

Advanced Metrics is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company dedicated to improving the health of individuals and communities through science informed software and human centered data analysis. Advanced Metrics designed InnovatePractice© in partnership with Innovations Institute to enhance workforce quality and adherence to evidence-based practice (EBP) delivery.

Contact Information: Kate Gallagher, MNM, COO Advanced Metrics [email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Metrics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.