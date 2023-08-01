Tackling the Healthcare Workforce Crisis with On-Line Coaching

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Metrics and Innovations Institute at the University of Connecticut School of Social Work are exploring how virtual coaching can help solve the workforce crisis in the behavioral and mental health profession.

In the United States, the shortage of behavioral health workers poses a significant barrier to individuals seeking access to treatment and supports. This is especially concerning given that in 2021, an estimated 22.8% of U.S. Adults and 1 in 5 U.S. children are living with a behavioral or mental health condition.

The vast majority of behavioral health workers believe that unless public policy changes, provider organizations won't be able to meet the demand for mental and behavioral health or substance use treatment and care.

To address this crisis, local workforce development strategies that consider new technologies, create ways for workers to advance in their careers, and use innovative supervisory procedures for better workforce development should be implemented.

"When practitioners receive easy-to-access, fidelity driven coaching, it benefits everyone involved and improves the outcomes of individuals seeking treatment." – Kim Estep, MA Innovations Institute

InnovatePractice© offers mental and behavioral health professionals an innovative, web-based workforce development strategy to meet the needs of today's mental and behavioral healthcare workforce.

"The current behavioral health workforce crisis needs an innovative solution. InnovatePractice© is a comprehensive online coaching platform designed to support decision-making and workforce development. It includes software tools to promote best practices in staff development, sharing evidence-based models, and ensuring quality." – Steven Herr, PhD, CEO Advanced Metrics.

To learn more about InnovatePractice©, Advanced Metrics, and Innovations Institute go to: AdvancedMetrics (https://tinyurl.com/innovatepractice) or Innovations Institute.

Innovations Institute advances research-based, inclusive, culturally responsive, and transformative solutions for child-, youth-and family-serving public systems, and supports the workforce within these systems.

Advanced Metrics is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company dedicated to improving the health of individuals and communities through science informed software and human centered data analysis. Advanced Metrics designed InnovatePractice© in partnership with Innovations Institute to enhance workforce quality and adherence to evidence-based practice (EBP) delivery.

