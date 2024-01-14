Tackling the Poor Sleep Pandemic: FRENZ Brainband by Earable Neuroscience Announces Global Sales After CES 2024 Innovation Award Win

FRENZ Brainband, a pioneering AI-powered sleep wearable initially introduced as a prototype at CES 2023, is now available for global delivery, heralding a new era in sleep tech and digital therapeutics for home use. FRENZ was early funded by Founders Fund and Samsung Ventures.

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its CES Innovation Award for Aging Technology, Earable® Neuroscience announced the global sales of FRENZ™ Brainband, a groundbreaking AI-powered sleep tech wearable designed to help people sleep better. FRENZ Brainband, paired with the complimentary FRENZ AI Sleep Science app, has been clinically proven to help people fall asleep 24 minutes faster on average, as published on Nature Scientific Report. FRENZ is now ready for shipping globally from frenzband.com. The product is currently trending in the Fitness & Activity Monitors category on Amazon.

FRENZ Brainband is the world's first AI-powered wearable to track and stimulate your brain activities in real time using non-invasive audio therapy for blood-proven better sleep.
FRENZ Brainband represents a significant advancement in sleep technology, offering precise tracking and real-time brain activity stimulation using non-invasive audio therapy. Its unique comfortable design includes bone-conduction speakers and sophisticated AI algorithms to promote quicker sleep onset and longer deep sleep periods. This year, Earable showcased this revolutionary product at CES Eureka Park and was among the finalists for the CTA Foundation Pitch.

Prof. Tam Vu, Founder and CEO of Earable Neuroscience and former professor at the University of Colorado and the University of Oxford, passionately presented the Brainband at CES. "FRENZ is a comprehensive, comfortable, all-in-one sleep wearable that provides real-time, direct stimulation with precise data to effectively address sleep issues. FRENZ's science-backed audio therapies are especially beneficial for individuals who struggle to fall asleep or return to sleep after waking up at night, particularly those suffering from stress, anxiety, and running thoughts," said Vu. He highlighted the Brainband's proven efficacy in large-scale trials, with an 89% precision rate compared to the gold standard Polysomnography (PSG), and its significant impact on reducing sleep onset time.

Vu further shared, "As the CES Innovation Honoree for Aging Tech, we have received numerous accolades and interest from forward-thinking healthcare providers in the States this year. With mass production at Foxconn underway, we are poised to scale up the sleep tech market significantly. We are actively seeking strategic B2B partnerships and investments for market expansion in the healthcare and digital therapeutics space."

The Brainband is designed for a broad user base, from wellness enthusiasts to the elderly with chronic sleep issues, to those with mild sleep difficulties. It retails as a wellness device with an MSRP of $490, which includes lifetime access to the standard Fast Sleep and Back to Sleep CBT-i library. Premium content and features are anticipated for future release.

About Earable Neuroscience
Earable Neuroscience is a US deep tech company dedicated to delivering scalable and human-centric solutions. The FRENZ Brainband by Earable is the world's first sleep tech wearable capable of tracking and stimulating brain activities through audio therapy to promote better sleep quality.

