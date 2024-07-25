TACO BELL® & MTN DEW® COMMEMORATE 20TH 'BAJAVERSARY' WITH FREE MTN DEW® BAJA BLAST®, EXCLUSIVE REWARDS MEMBERS OFFERS AND FLAVOR FILLED INNOVATIONS

Taco Bell and MTN DEW blow out the teal-colored candles for 20 years with free MTN DEW® BAJA BLAST® on July 29 and MTN DEW BAJA BLAST™ Gelato later this year

Fan-favorite MTN DEW BAJA BLAST is officially turning 20 years old! Taco Bell is celebrating BAJAVERSARY all year long with more BAJA BLAST, more often, and in entirely new ways.

Kicking off on July 29 for one day only and while supplies last, everyone who's in the BAJA BLAST mood can redeem a FREE medium-sized MTN DEW BAJA BLAST fountain drink or regular-sized BAJA BLAST Freeze at participating Taco Bell stores and via the Taco Bell app.

Additional ways to celebrate include free MTN DEW BAJA BLAST fountain drink or freeze through third party delivery in August*, a fun Tuesday Drop and MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Gelato's long-awaited nationwide debut on September 3 exclusively for Rewards Members.

BAJAVERSARY assets can be found here.

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop the MTN DEW BAJA BLAST because there's a 20th BAJAVERSARY to celebrate! BAJA BLAST is turning 20 years old and to commemorate this major milestone, Taco Bell is giving fans what they deserve: more BAJA BLAST, more often, and in entirely new ways. Whether your go-to method for BAJA BLAST enjoyment is sip or straw it's time to make room for the spoon as the MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Gelato makes its nationwide debut on September 3 exclusively for Taco Bell Rewards Members.

Taco Bell and MTN Dew celebrate 20th ‘BAJAVERSARY’ with free MTN DEW BAJA BLAST on July 29 along with exclusive drops and additional food innovations later this year.

Baja Bliss All Season Long

A milestone as important as this deserves an equally epic celebration. Taco Bell and MTN DEW are bringing fans along for the ride with exciting promotions and a special MTN DEW BAJA BLAST-inspired Tuesday Drop to celebrate the 20th BAJAVERSARY. Here's how to celebrate:

FREE BAJAVERSARY FREEZE OR DRINK (Exclusively on 7/29 for one day only) – Come celebrate with us! Head to your nearest Taco Bell or order on the Taco Bell app to get a free medium-sized MTN DEW BAJA BLAST fountain drink or regular-sized BAJA BLAST Freeze.

(Exclusively on 7/29 for one day only) – Come celebrate with us! Head to your nearest Taco Bell or order on the Taco Bell app to get a free medium-sized MTN DEW BAJA BLAST fountain drink or regular-sized BAJA BLAST Freeze. STANLEY X BAJAVERSARY TUMBLER TUESDAY DROP (Dropping on 8/13 at 2 p.m. PST via the Taco Bell app) – Reward Members should keep an eye on the Taco Bell app Tuesday Drops page for their chance to score a limited-edition Stanley x BAJAVERSARY tumbler to quench their thirst in style.** The first 20 users to redeem one of these limited-edition tumblers on the day of the drop will be able to quench their thirst with free MTN DEW BAJA BLAST for one year!

(Dropping on 8/13 at via the Taco Bell app) – Reward Members should keep an eye on the Taco Bell app Tuesday Drops page for their chance to score a limited-edition Stanley x BAJAVERSARY tumbler to quench their thirst in style.** The first 20 users to redeem one of these limited-edition tumblers on the day of the drop will be able to quench their thirst with free MTN DEW BAJA BLAST for one year! MTN DEW BAJA BLAST GELATO (Starting 9/3 for Taco Bell Rewards Members) – Developed by PepsiCo Foodservice in partnership with Taco Bell and with a limited release in 2023, the delicious and highly-anticipated gelato will be making its nationwide debut for a limited time, exclusive to Taco Bell Rewards Members in the Taco Bell app. As first announced at this year's Live Más LIVE event, the creamy and delicious treat is infused with the iconic MTN DEW BAJA BLAST tropical lime flavor and is a perfect complement to any cheesy, spicy, saucy order on the Taco Bell menu***.

(Starting 9/3 for Taco Bell Rewards Members) – Developed by PepsiCo Foodservice in partnership with Taco Bell and with a limited release in 2023, the delicious and highly-anticipated gelato will be making its nationwide debut for a limited time, exclusive to Taco Bell Rewards Members in the Taco Bell app. As first announced at this year's Live Más LIVE event, the creamy and delicious treat is infused with the iconic MTN DEW BAJA BLAST tropical lime flavor and is a perfect complement to any cheesy, spicy, saucy order on the Taco Bell menu***. $1 HAPPIER HOUR – Every day from 2 – 5 p.m. , Taco Bell fans can get a $1 medium-sized MTN DEW BAJA BLAST fountain drink or regular-sized BAJA BLAST Freeze. Don't forget about Taco Bell's free in-store refills available year-round when dining in-restaurant.

Relentless Innovation: What's Next for MTN DEW BAJA BLAST ?

Since its debut in 2004, this iconic tropical lime-flavored beverage has become a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and a staple in Taco Bell orders. From the Baja Bar at Bell Hotel to MTN DEW BAJA BLAST in the Metaverse, the endless potential for culinary innovation and pop culture fanfare makes BAJA BLAST the perfect partner for flavor exploration into the next decade.

"For two decades, MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has been the drink that loyal fans just can't get enough of. We're extremely proud of the synonymous, iconic duo Taco Bell and BAJA BLAST have become," said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. "We're celebrating this incredible milestone just as much as our die-hard Baja fans and can't wait to share even more epic experiences, innovations and rewards as we continue to fuel our fans' love for BAJA BLAST."

The excitement for MTN DEW BAJA BLAST doesn't stop here! Taco Bell is constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to bring fans fresh twists on fan-favorites, and BAJA BLAST is no different. Fans can stay tuned for MTN DEW BAJA BLAST™ PIE coming later this year.

"MTN DEW BAJA BLAST and Taco Bell have proven to be an unbeatable match over the years and all the credit goes to our brands loyal fanbases," said JP Bittencourt, Vice President of Marketing at Mountain Dew. "We're constantly inspired by our fans and feed off their energy, which drives our urge to deliver breakthrough innovations and exclusive offerings to thank those who have supported us – whether it's our diehard fans from day one to new consumers who continue to join our fandom each and every day."

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 61 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

About Mountain Dew

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW® CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® Zero Sugar, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON®, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Zero Sugar, MTN DEW SPARK™ and MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on X @mountaindew.

* Valid for delivery at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations for users who place an order on applicable delivery partner's website or app. For a limited time and while supplies last. Not valid in-store or with a pickup order. Not valid for dine-in or group orders. Prices and items may vary. Substitutions may incur an upcharge. Limit one per order. Other fees and taxes will apply. Must add any referenced items to cart. Additional terms apply, visit www.tacobell.com/delivery. See delivery partner sites for location availability. Must have or create a valid account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable.

** No Purchase Necessary. Open only to the first 100 Taco Bell® Rewards Program members who claim the offer on 8/13/24 starting at 2 pm PST. Additionally, first 20 Rewards Members who claim the offer will receive "Free Baja Blast for a Year" in the form of a $200 Taco Bell gift card. Taco Bell® gift card will be subject to all terms, conditions, and restrictions contained thereon or otherwise associated with such Taco Bell® gift card. Limit 1 Stanley Tumbler per account holder. Void where prohibited. Allow 4-6 weeks for shipment. Stanley Tumbler may only be shipped within the United States. Failure to provide shipping info before Offer expiration constitutes forfeiture of any right to the merchandise. Unclaimed merchandise will not be fulfilled or awarded, except at Taco Bell's sole discretion. Offer is non-transferrable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Any applicable taxes are recipient's responsibility. Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations. Terms apply. Subject to Privacy Policy at https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/privacy-policy.

*** MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Gelato available starting 9/3 exclusively for Rewards Members and only on the app, at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations for a limited time and while supplies last. Excludes Hawaii. Not available for delivery orders. Very limited quantities. Limit 4 per order. Check store for participation and availability, which vary. Terms apply: ta.co/terms

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

Daniel Smoke – Edelman

[email protected]

