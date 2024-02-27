TACO BELL® AND TAJÍN BLEND ICONIC FLAVORS IN LIMITED TIME MENU FEATURING BOLD TWISTS ON CULT CLASSICS

Taco Bell and Tajín join forces to unveil a limited-time menu available to Orange County, CA residents until March 6 or while supplies last

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic flavors of Tajín are combining with Taco Bell classics in an all-new menu that is packed full of tangy and spicy flavor. First unveiled at Live Más LIVE, Taco Bell's innovation keynote earlier this month, the new menu will feature a Tajín Crunchy Taco, Tajín Twists and a Tajín Strawberry Freeze. This iconic partnership showcases how Tajín's signature blend of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt seasoning effortlessly melds with classic Taco Bell menu items.

Taco Bell and Tajín unveil new limited menu items that fuse the perfect blend of Taco Bell’s classic flavors and Tajín's unique chili lime seasoning in with the Tajín Crunchy Taco, Tajín Twists and the Tajín Strawberry Freeze.

"We're thrilled to embark on this culinary journey with Tajín, a brand whose unique seasoning blends are revered for their versatility in the kitchen," said Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovations Officer. "This collaboration is a celebration of bold flavors and innovative pairings that showcases how Tajín's iconic chili lime seasoning perfectly complements classic Taco Bell menu items. Together we're bringing new flavors to the taco experience and delivering an unforgettable taste adventure."

Orange County fans can savor the flavors of the Taco Bell and Tajín menu available only at 2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606 until March 6 or while supplies last.

"We are absolutely thrilled to see Taco Bell and Tajín fans come together to enjoy this exceptional limited-time offer, adding to the 1001+ ways fans can enjoy Tajín, the top-selling chili lime seasoning in the U.S. and Mexico" shared Haydee Fernandez, Alliances Director at Productos Tajín. "This is an unprecedented collaboration between two iconic brands who have the privilege of having some of the most devoted fans in the world and we eagerly anticipate welcoming many more to savor and experience this one-of-a-kind menu."

Fans can enjoy the Tajín Crunchy Taco, a crunchy corn shell seasoned with a special Tajín Clasico, specifically created for this menu, featuring seasoned beef, flavorful ranch sauce, crisp lettuce, real shredded cheddar cheese, and a mango salsa, available for $2.89. Twists lovers can experience the savory delight of Tajín Twists, crispy puffed corn twists sprinkled with a bold Tajín seasoning, delivering a crunchy and flavorful snacking experience, available for $1.29. Those looking for something refreshing can dive into the Tajín Strawberry Freeze which features a Wild Strawberry Freeze* with real mango pieces and Tajín Chamoy sauce for $3.59. Each menu item comes with a Tajín packet on the side for a customizable sprinkling experience allowing fans to add even more Tajín flavor. Fans looking for the full Tajín experience can purchase the Tajín Combo for $6.99 which includes the Tajín Crunchy Taco, Tajín Twists and Tajín Strawberry Freeze.

* Wild Strawberry Freeze made with artificial flavors and contains no fruit juice

