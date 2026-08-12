TACO BELL® AND TAJÍN® TEAM UP WITH PESO PLUMA FOR A NEW MENU LINEUP WORTH OBSESSING OVER

For fans who already put Tajín on everything, this lineup was made for them. For everyone else, it's the start of their next flavor fixation. The full lineup includes:

Tajín Taco: Features a crunchy shell seasoned with Tajín and loaded with seasoned beef, Spicy Ranch sauce, crisp lettuce, shredded cheese and mango salsa for $2.99*. Each Tajín Taco comes with a Tajín Clásico Seasoning packet.

Features a crunchy shell seasoned with Tajín and loaded with seasoned beef, Spicy Ranch sauce, crisp lettuce, shredded cheese and mango salsa for $2.99*. Each Tajín Taco comes with a Tajín Clásico Seasoning packet. Tajín Cheesy Gordita Crunch: Brings the same obsession-worthy seasoning to one of Taco Bell's most beloved formats, layering a warm, pillowy flatbread with a blend of mozzarella, pepperjack and cheddar cheeses wrapped around a Tajín-seasoned crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, Spicy Ranch sauce, crisp lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese and mango salsa for $5.99*. Served with a Tajín Clásico Seasoning packet.

Brings the same obsession-worthy seasoning to one of Taco Bell's most beloved formats, layering a warm, pillowy flatbread with a blend of mozzarella, pepperjack and cheddar cheeses wrapped around a Tajín-seasoned crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, Spicy Ranch sauce, crisp lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese and mango salsa for $5.99*. Served with a Tajín Clásico Seasoning packet. Tajín Pineapple Strawberry Freeze: Blends tropical pineapple flavor with strawberry-flavored syrup and Tajín for a frozen sip that hits sweet, tangy and bold all at once. The Tajín Pineapple Strawberry Freeze is available in 16 oz. for $3.99* and 20 oz. for $4.19*.

"Taco Bell and Tajín have both inspired the kind of loyalty and enthusiasm that can only come from real fan connections," said Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer, North America at Taco Bell. "This collaboration is an opportunity to bring our brands' worlds together in a way that's exciting, unexpected and rooted in what fans already love."

Peso Pluma's Latest Flavor Obsession

A collaboration this bold calls for a partner who genuinely lives the flavor. After joining Taco Bell's fan community at Live Más LIVE earlier this year, Peso Pluma brings his longtime Taco Bell fandom and lifelong love of Tajín to the menu. He also got a first taste inside Taco Bell's Test Kitchen, giving the lineup his stamp of approval. Together, the three icons are uniting die-hard fans around a lineup that celebrates all-in flavor obsession and the unmistakable taste that has become a staple across generations.

Tajín Inspires Taco Bell Fan Favorites

Fans first caught a glimpse of the Taco Bell and Tajín collaboration unveiled at Live Más LIVE in 2024 and strong fan demand in subsequent test markets only solidified that these menu items deserved a national stage. The limited-time lineup brings Tajín's signature tangy, chile lime flavor to three distinct menu experiences, from crunchy to sippable. Each item pairs Tajín's recognizable kick with Taco Bell textures and flavors fans already know, bringing a zest of flavor to every bite and sip.

"Tajín is more than a seasoning – it's a cultural phenomenon that has inspired millions of people to explore flavor in new ways," said Haydeé Fernández, Director of Alliances at Tajín International. "This collaboration brings together the perfect pairing of Tajín and Taco Bell's most beloved menu items, creating a bold, unexpected, and craveable experience that celebrates the best of both brands."

The Ultimate Bag Charm for Tajín Loyalists

For fans who believe Tajín always belongs within arm's reach, Taco Bell, Tajín and Peso Pluma are turning that ritual into a limited-edition bag charm set made to be carried, clipped and shown off. Available exclusively through Tuesday Drops in the Taco Bell app, the collectible set includes a small Tajín bottle in a hand-beaded holder, a mini Taco Bell bag that doubles as a stash for Taco Bell Hot Sauce Packets and Tajín seasoning packets, and a heart charm featuring Peso Pluma's logo to celebrate his role in bringing the Taco Bell x Tajín flavor story to life.

To celebrate the new menu lineup, 400 limited-edition bag charm sets will be up for grabs exclusively through Tuesday Drops in the Taco Bell app.** Taco Bell Rewards Members can check the Tuesday Drops page on August 18 at 2PM PT for a chance to score the one-of-a-kind accessory kit, available while supplies last.

Download the Taco Bell app and join Taco Bell Rewards for access to Tuesday Drops, exclusive offers and the latest menu news.

*At participating locations for a limited time only, while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices may be higher with delivery.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO WIN. Taco Bell® x Tajín® Trio of Bag Charms Tuesday Drops Sweepstakes is open only to Taco Bell Rewards program members who are legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 16 years of age or older who possess a web-enabled mobile device as of 8/18/26. Minors must have parent's permission to enter. Begins at 2:00 p.m. PT & ends at 3:00 p.m. PT on 8/18/26. Limit one (1) entry per person, email address or Taco Bell Rewards program account ("Account"). Establishing an Account is free. Terms apply. Four Hundred (400) Prizes : One (1) Sponsor-specified Tajín® Trio of Bag Charms. ARV: $77 each. Total ARV of all Prizes: $30,800. Prize details are at Sponsor's sole discretion. Limit one (1) Prize per person, email address or Account. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Winners will be notified by Administrator on or about 8/21/26 to the email address provided in their entry (which must be the same email address that is associated with the Account used for entry). U.S. Law governs this Sweepstakes. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted by law. Subject to complete Official Rules and Taco Bell's Privacy Policy. Sponsor: Taco Bell Corp., 1 Glen Bell Way, Irvine, CA 92618. Administrator: Don Jagoda Associates, Inc., 100 Marcus Drive, Melville, NY 11747.

About Taco Bell Corp.

Since 1962, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to generations of fans. As one of the world's leading restaurant brands, Taco Bell serves millions of customers each week across nearly 10,000 restaurants in more than 40 countries. Known for its cultural impact, fan-first mindset, and history of defying expectations, Taco Bell has been recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and one of TIME's Most Influential Companies. For more information about Taco Bell, visit www.TacoBell.com and www.TacoBell.com/news. Stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, and YouTube.

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín® is a market leader in both Mexico and the United States in chile products, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chile worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 70 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chile peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States, and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit www.tajín.com.

About Peso Pluma

Peso Pluma is a trailblazing artist known for his unique style and genuine approach. With 45 million monthly Spotify listeners, he's made history as the first artist to dominate both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S. simultaneously with two different songs. His album GÉNESIS broke streaming records, earning him his first GRAMMY® win for Best Música Mexicana Album in 2024. Plus, he became the first Mexican to ever perform at the VMAs, where he performed his hit song "LADY GAGA," the first Mexican to perform at the 2024 EMAs, and the first Mexican artist to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, twice. Last year, Peso Pluma made history as the first Mexican CFDA Ambassador for New York Fashion Week. His most recent project, a collaborative album with his cousin Tito Double P, Dinastía, continues to chart globally and sat on the top global albums chart for 19 consecutive weeks, a success he brought to life on his U.S. tour, Dinastia by Peso Pluma, Tito Double P & Friends, which sold out completely. His global appeal has earned him collaborations with stars like Karol G, Cardi B, Ye, Yeat, Junior H, Quavo, Becky G, Eladio Carrión, Arcángel, and more, further propelling his impressive career. Peso Pluma is not only a musical powerhouse but a cultural icon turned music mogul, with his own label and management company, Double P Records and Double P Management, in partnership with George Prajin. Peso Pluma is breaking the mold and showing the next generation of artists that a musician's superpower is remaining true to themselves.

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

Rosie Herzog – Edelman

[email protected]

Ricardo Gomez – Tajín

Tají[email protected]

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.