TACO BELL BRINGS THE DRIVE-THRU TO THE BIG GAME, CELEBRATING THE FANS WHO DEFINE WHAT IT MEANS TO LIVE MÁS

Taco Bell drive-thrus are more than a destination for Crunchwrap Supremes—

they're the backdrop for authentic fan moments, and now, with the Live Más Drive-Thru Cams fans have the opportunity to appear in our Big Game commercial*

TLDR:

Introducing Live Más Drive-Thru Cams, a one-of-kind photo booth experience that turns Taco Bell drive-thrus into the ultimate stage for capturing and sharing Live Más moments.

The Live Más Drive Thru Cam will begin its nationwide tour today, starting in Los Angeles for a limited time before stopping in Middleburg Heights, OH , Cookeville, TN , Houston, TX and Wauchula, FL.

for a limited time before stopping in , , and Fans can capture their drive-thru moment with a digital photo takeaway and, if they choose, opt-in for an opportunity to have their photos featured in Taco Bell's Big Game ad campaign—rewriting the playbook for football's biggest stage!

Live Más Drive-Thru Camera assets can be found here.

IRVINE, Calif. , Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell drive-thrus have always been more than just a quick stop —they're a backdrop where fans create memories and embrace what it means to Live Más. Whether it's grabbing a Baja Blast with the bestie, securing the much-needed road trip Crunchwrap, or jamming out to the shared playlist as you pull away, it's the Taco Bell drive-thru where these everyday stories unfold.

Fans Take the Spotlight in Taco Bell’s Big Game Ad with Live Más Drive-Thru Cams

Now, the brand is giving fans an opportunity to keep doing what they do best with the Live Más Drive-Thru Cams, a unique Taco Bell experience that celebrates their genuineness. At select locations nationwide for a limited time, fans are invited to roll up with friends, family, or solo to capture the moment with a share-worthy pic. Some of these everyday drive-thru moments could even make it into Taco Bell's Big Game commercial, turning the spotlight on the true stars who make Taco Bell, Taco Bell.

"Every day in our drive-thrus we see moments that are so uniquely 'our fans' - the moments, the memories, and the energy that makes Taco Bell who we are," said Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. "That's why, for our return to football's biggest stage, we're sidelining the celebrities and turning the camera on the fans who already make Taco Bell what it is. We're inviting Taco Bell Rewards members to come through and do you."

The Magic of the Live Más Drive-Thru Cam + Nationwide Tour

The Live Más Drive Thru-Cams are tailor-made and will appear at Taco Bell's drive-thru at select U.S. locations. To join in, Taco Bell Rewards members can visit a participating location, open the app and login, and proceed through the drive-thru per usual. At the end of the drive-thru, participants will make a stop right under the Live Más Drive Thru-Cam and scan a QR code to initiate the photo countdown, which then snaps a series of 6 photos of both the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle. Afterwards, two digital photo strips – complete with three pics each - will be sent to your registered Taco Bell Rewards email. Plus, fans who opt in to be considered to show up in Taco Bell's ad spot can begin the countdown to the Big Game reveal during the 3rd quarter.

Starting today, the Live Más Drive Thru Cams will start their nationwide rolling tour, open from 2pm to 10pm at the following locations during the following dates:

12/3 – 12/5, CA: 1604 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA , 90019

, 90019 12/4 – 12/6, OH: 17565 E Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, OH , 44130

, 44130 12/10 – 12/12, TN: 310 Big Mac Drive, Cookeville, TN , 38506

, 38506 12/11 – 12/13, TX: 15797 Jfk Blvd, Houston, TX , 77032

, 77032 12/17 – 12/19, FL: 116 W Rea Rd, Wauchula, FL , 33873

Gearing Up for More Big Game Moments

Taco Bell returns to football's grand finale after a three-year hiatus, following its last Big Game commercial featuring longtime fan and musician Doja Cat. This year's Big Game commercial will be produced in partnership with Biite and the fully integrated campaign includes work from Edelman, Spark Foundry, The Syndicate, Deeplocal and Cycle / Laundry Service.

To stay up to date on all the ways Taco Bell is celebrating its Big Game comeback, join Taco Bell Rewards** and follow along Taco Bell social channels.

