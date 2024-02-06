TACO BELL CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN VISTA, CA

Diversified Restaurant Group

06 Feb, 2024, 11:57 ET

Diversified Restaurant Group Continues Expanding Through California

VISTA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group, one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Southern California. The Vista Taco Bell is located at 910 E. Vista Way and welcomes the local community to join its festivities on Wednesday, February 7, from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring a performance from the Vista High School Regimental Band and Pageantry Corps will commemorate the occasion starting at 4:30 pm. The ceremony will be followed by a spread of Taco Bell favorites for the guests.

"We are excited to celebrate the opening of our new restaurant in Vista, CA." said Bob Schalow, VP of Operations for DRG Southern California. "As we continue to expand in Southern California, it's important for us to build meaningful relationships and continue to positively impact the neighborhoods we do business with. We are thrilled to be part of this great community."

To elevate your Taco Bell experience at the new Vista location, download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play at https://www.tacobell.com/mobile, or guests can use their favorite third-party delivery service provider, including DoorDash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, or Postmates. For more insights into Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com.

About Diversified Restaurant Group
Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012 has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri, and Alaska.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Brianne Barbakoff
[email protected]

SOURCE Diversified Restaurant Group

