Taco Bell® Chooses Yext to Boost Search Visibility for 7,000 Locations Globally

"We wanted to pick the best solution, the one that was going to drive the best results for the business. Yext won across the board," said Derrick Chan, Director of eCommerce, Taco Bell. "Now, any of our restaurant owners and franchisees can be at their local restaurant, search for 'Taco Bell' or 'tacos near me,' or just 'tacos,' and see our restaurants showing up against the competitors. In a lot of areas, we're showing up in the top three ranking positions. It is a game changer."

"Taco Bell is on the cutting edge of the paradigm shift in search, from chaotic results to answers," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "We're proud to partner with Taco Bell to put their brand verified answers everywhere."

Prior to working with Yext, Taco Bell set out to find a technology partner that could enhance search-driven metrics such as overall traffic, impressions, clicks, conversion rate, and in-store sales. After running an initial pilot program in which Yext and another solution each managed 600 location listings for 90 days, Taco Bell determined that Yext was clearly the best solution to handle all 7,000 global restaurants that serve more than 2 billion customers each year.

Taco Bell looks at Yext as a way to future-proof its online presence as search technology changes. Yext Listings is already driving high-quality traffic with a measurable lift in conversion to Taco Bell's online properties. Instead of having restaurant owners and franchisees manually curate name, address, and other data through channels like Google, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Bing, the Taco Bell team can now simply type the information into Yext once and update it across the digital universe.

Yext Pages enables Taco Bell to better optimize landing pages and manage content at the local level for unbranded search terms like 'tacos,' 'drive-thru' and 'Mexican food,' which drives search impressions, website clicks, and customer actions like "Get Directions." Taco Bell uses Yext as its central hub for managing restaurant page assets and updating information across the company's pages.

"Now that we're partnering with Yext, we're taking up more real estate in search, resulting in more impressions and more clicks," said Chan.

