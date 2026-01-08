TACO BELL® DIALS UP THE HEAT WITH THE VOLCANO QUESARITO COMEBACK FEATURING NEW VOLCANO SAUCE

The Lava legacy ignites the new year as Taco Bell introduces Volcano Sauce, the bold evolution of fan-favorite Lava Sauce, featured in the Volcano Quesarito, and a Rewards Member-exclusive menu line-up

TLDR:

Taco Bell unleashes the Volcano Quesarito featuring the new Volcano Sauce, available January 8.

Volcano Sauce is a creamy, craveable sauce made with a blend of cheese and flavorful spices, delivering on the heat legacy of Lava Sauce that fans know and love.

Taco Bell Rewards Members get exclusive access to unlock the Volcano Style Menu, only in the Taco Bell app for a limited time.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After Taco Bell brought the Quesarito back in time for the holidays, the brand is ringing in the new year with serious heat. Starting January 8, the brand is unleashing the Volcano Quesarito, a spicy new addition starring the Volcano Sauce. The Volcano Sauce is part of the Lava Sauce family and delivers the flavor and heat expectations that fans love about its predecessor. With the arrival of Volcano Sauce, Taco Bell is dialing up the heat with the Volcano Quesarito – a bold twist on the beloved classic.

The Lava legacy lives on with the Volcano Quesarito and all-new Volcano Sauce.

"We're always pushing for new ways for our fans to experience the things they love about our menu," said Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. "The Volcano Sauce is proof of how we continue to lead in sauce innovation, delivering bold, craveable experiences fans can only get from Taco Bell."

A New Wave of Heat for a New Year

Lava Sauce didn't just earn cult status – it forged its name into Taco Bell history with a molten mix of cheesy richness and "whoa-that's-hot" heat. Now, the legend is leveling up with the debut of Volcano Sauce and erupting back into the spotlight with an even-more-craveable kick made for the spice chasers who like their sauces bold. Consider it Lava Sauce's protégé, here to honor the original that started it all.

And with the rise of Volcano Sauce comes the Volcano Quesarito: a fan-demanded legend returning with a kick that stacks seasoned beef, seasoned rice and reduced-fat sour cream, all burrito-wrapped inside a grilled quesadilla packed with melted cheese, Nacho Cheese sauce and the all-new Volcano Sauce. It's the best of Taco Bell mashups, supercharged by the next big thing in Taco Bell's sauce innovation.

Fresh off the re-release of the Quesarito, Taco Bell is cranking up the flavor once again for heat-chasers. For a limited time starting January 8, fans can dig into the Volcano Quesarito for $4.99* nationwide and add Volcano Sauce to any menu favorite or snag it on the side. Plus, Rewards Members unlock access to the exclusively curated Volcano Style Menu in the Taco Bell app, featuring Volcano Sauce across menu classics including:

Volcano Crunchy Taco: A classic crunchy taco layered with seasoned beef, crisp shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese and Volcano Sauce.

A classic crunchy taco layered with seasoned beef, crisp shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese and Volcano Sauce. Volcano Crunchwrap®: The iconic mainstay stacked with seasoned beef, Nacho Cheese sauce, Volcano Sauce, cool reduced-fat sour cream, shredded lettuce and tomatoes – all wrapped, sealed and grilled to perfection.

The iconic mainstay stacked with seasoned beef, Nacho Cheese sauce, Volcano Sauce, cool reduced-fat sour cream, shredded lettuce and tomatoes – all wrapped, sealed and grilled to perfection. Volcano Cheesy G: A warm, melty flatbread layered with three-cheese blend and wrapped around a crunchy taco loaded with seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese and finished with Volcano Sauce.

A warm, melty flatbread layered with three-cheese blend and wrapped around a crunchy taco loaded with seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese and finished with Volcano Sauce. Volcano Steak Fries: Seasoned fries piled high with steak, Nacho Cheese sauce, cheddar, pico de gallo and a drizzled finish of Volcano Sauce kick and crave.

Seasoned fries piled high with steak, Nacho Cheese sauce, cheddar, pico de gallo and a drizzled finish of Volcano Sauce kick and crave. Volcano BellGrande®: Nacho chips loaded with seasoned beef, refried beans, Nacho Cheese sauce, Volcano Sauce, reduced-fat sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

For more spicy news, follow @TacoBell and download the Taco Bell app to join Taco Bell Rewards for exclusive access to the Volcano Style Menu.

*At participating locations for a limited time only, while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery. In combos and boxes, drinks exclude freezes and specialty beverages.

