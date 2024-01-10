TACO BELL EXPANDS IN KANSAS WITH NEW LOCATION IN BASEHOR

Grand opening celebration on January 11, the first 100 customers get a free Taco Bell cup

BASEHOR, Kan., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group , one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, is set to unveil its newest location at 15498 State Ave in Basehor, Kansas, marking a significant expansion in the heart of the state. The grand opening, slated for Thursday, January 11, from 9 am to 11 am, will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the KC Chamber of Commerce.

The ceremonial festivities kick off at 9 am, followed by a spread of Taco Bell favorites. Additionally, the first 100 customers who make a purchase will receive an exclusive Taco Bell branded cup and a free taco coupon. Guests can also take advantage of a limited time offer of spend $20 or more on Uber Eats or DoorDash and get $5 to celebrate the opening.

"Our local leadership and team are excited to bring Taco Bell to the residents of Basehor. We appreciate Mayor Drennon, council members, and school personnel who have all taken time to welcome us to the community," said Christie Glaeser, Director of Operations for DRG South Kansas and Missouri. "We look forward to serving guests with quality food, sincere hospitality, and a clean environment on their visits."

To streamline your Taco Bell experience at the new Basehor location, download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play at https://www.tacobell.com/mobile, or guests can use their favorite third party delivery service provider including DoorDash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats or Postmates. For more insights into Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com.

About Diversified Restaurant Group

Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

