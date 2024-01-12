TACO BELL FRANCHISEE OPENS AN ALL-DIGITAL LOCATION IN KANSAS CITY

Diversified Restaurant Group continues rapid expansion with a focus on innovation.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group , one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, is kicking off 2024 with the launch of the first drive-thru-only Taco Bell in Missouri. This location was designed to prioritize rapid drive-thru service. It has no seating or lobby, allowing staff to concentrate on efficiently satisfying drive-thru and mobile orders.

To mark the inauguration of the Taco Bell, located at 3030 Van Brunt Blvd, the restaurant is hosting a grand opening on January 16th at 9 am. Online customers can enjoy a limited-time promotion of spend $20+ get $5 off on orders placed at this location through Uber Eats or DoorDash, valid starting grand opening day until Tuesday, January 23rd. The location offers the signature all-time favorites, specialty menu items, and more.

"We are thrilled to launch into the new year by opening the first drive-thru-only Taco Bell in Missouri," said Kara Ramirez, VP of Operations for DRG Kansas City. "This venture not only underscores our commitment to seamless service but also amplifies our connection with the wonderful people here."

The new location features a dual-lane drive-thru, a vestibule equipped with two ordering kiosks, and a late-night pickup window for mobile orders. The grand opening event will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the KC Chamber of Commerce at 9 am, followed by a spread of Taco Bell favorites.

To streamline your Taco Bell experience at the new Kansas City location, download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play at https://www.tacobell.com/mobile-app or order from your favorite delivery provider – Uber Eats, Door Dash, Grubhub, or Postmates. For more insights into Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com.

About Diversified Restaurant Group

Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands nationwide. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012 has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri, and Alaska.

