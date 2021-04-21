Taco Bell® Franchisee Partners with Local Food Bank to Serve Community

Throughout the pandemic, North Texas Bells has provided food donations to first responders within the communities their 58 Taco Bell restaurants operate. The pandemic has also brought to light the high percentage of people experiencing food insecurity within the metroplex. North Texas Bells partnered with CCA's food bank to provide a hot meal for those who benefit from their food bank; the food bank services over 650 families weekly.

North Texas Bells served hot crunchy tacos & bean burritos distributed by a food truck provided by Taco Bell Corporation. The food truck is equipped with its own kitchen, refrigeration system and cleaning facility. North Texas Bells employees staffed the truck and served over 150 vehicles during the event.

Thank you to Taco Bell Corporate for providing the food truck, Pepsi for providing 12 cases of water, the Lewisville Leopards Basketball Team for helping serve food, and North Texas Bells employees for making and serving food during the event.

For further information about CCA, visit https://ccahelps.org/

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded on December 21, 2011 with the acquisition of 13 units in the Dallas DMA. The company was founded and committed to its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 58 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation of our success and we treat everyone as Family.

