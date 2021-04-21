Taco Bell® Franchisee Throws Taco Party for The Colony High School

Throughout the pandemic, North Texas Bells has provided food donations to first responders within the communities their 58 Taco Bell restaurants operate. The pandemic has also brought to light the high percentage of children experiencing food insecurity within the metroplex. North Texas Bells partnered with TCHS, a Title I high school, to feed their students after school, and to ensure no child, on Thursday, April 15 th , went home hungry.

North Texas Bells served hot crunchy tacos distributed by a food truck provided by Taco Bell Corporation. The food truck is equipped with its own kitchen, refrigeration system and cleaning facility. North Texas Bells employees staffed the truck and served over 2,000 tacos for the event.

iHeart Radio 106.1 Kiss FM joined the party, thank you to Billy the Kidd, Radio DJs and DJ K-Sparkle for bringing the energy for the event. Thank you to Taco Bell Corporate for providing the food truck, Dr. Pepper for donating canned drinks, and North Texas Bells employees making and serving food for the event.

The event was high-energy, and The Colony High School cheerleaders were on hand to celebrate and throw a great taco party. Peter Allen, Executive Vice President of Operations was on hand to host the event. "It was a great event showcasing the energy and excitement around the Taco Bell Brand."

About North Texas Bells, LLC

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded on December 21, 2011 with the acquisition of 13 units in the Dallas DMA. The company was founded and committed to its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 58 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation of our success and we treat everyone as Family.

For information about North Texas Bells, LLC, visit www.ntbells.com

SOURCE North Texas Bells