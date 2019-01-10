Taco Bell® Internal Memo From Chief Fryologist

We've heard our fans loud and clear – they've made waves across social media, demanding that we bring back our famous fries, crisped to perfection with bold Mexican seasoning and served with a side of warm Nacho Cheese sauce. It's time to give back to those passionate fans with the thing they're craving most - Nacho Fries! But that's not all… Before we announce publicly that everyone's favorite fries will be back on menus starting January 24, we have another surprise.

We've all felt that extra-bottom-of-the-bag-fry joy just when you think all the fries are gone. It's up to you, my selected Taco Bell Fryologists in 10 markets across the U.S., to take that feeling to the next level for our guests. Starting this Fryday, January 18 from 10 AM to 2 PM (local time) you'll be officially given license to give out free Nacho Fries, while supplies last, to unsuspecting customers in advance of their nationwide return on the 24th. No strings attached, you just surprise a few lucky guests of your choosing with one of our most requested items to date.



Live Más,



Your Chief Fryologist

P.S. Please remember that this is confidential information and should not, for any reason, be leaked ahead of January 24, when Nacho Fries officially return to menus nationwide, for a limited time.



About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, visit www.TacoBell.com/News or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell -- Follow: @TacoBell and @TacoBellNews (Twitter), tacobell (Instagram) and tacobell (Snapchat) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell – Explore: ta.co

Richa Anand – Taco Bell Corp.

Richa.Anand@yum.com

949-863-4002

Emily Erskine – Edelman

Emily.Erskine@edelman.com

323-202-1021

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.

Related Links

http://ta.co

