TACO BELL OPENS RENOVATED LOCATION IN BRENTWOOD

BRENTWOOD, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group , one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, hosted a grand opening celebration for the newly renovated Taco Bell at 7814 Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood, CA. The grand opening event took place on Saturday, October 28, 2023, and the first 100 customers received a free taco.

Taco Bell encourages all to celebrate the opening of the new location and is running a promotion of spend $20 get $5 off on Uber Eats and DoorDash until November 4.

The restaurant features a remodeled dining room with all new fixtures, furniture, and artwork as well as updated restrooms and a new outdoor patio. Customers will also experience a new and improved ordering process with a double drive-thru menu board and pick up window for to-go orders, and a digital promotional display and full kiosk access for dine-in orders.

"The San Francisco market is an integral part of our portfolio. Our commitment to providing our valued guests with an exceptional experience is unwavering," said SG Ellison , CEO and President of Diversified Restaurant Group. "The newly updated Brentwood Taco Bell exudes excellence in both aesthetics and operational readiness, and we can't wait to welcome guests with open arms, whether they choose to dine-in or utilize our double drive-thru service."

To place an order with the Brentwood Taco Bell, download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play. For more information about Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com.

About Diversified Restaurant Group

Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

