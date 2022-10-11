Taco Bell Partners with Delaget to Offer Optional Technical Solutions to Help Address Labor Shortages for its Franchisee Community

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaget, LLC., a leading provider of restaurant data and analytics solutions, announced today that they were selected by Taco Bell to design and configure an optional technical solution for its system intended to assist in alleviating the impact of the labor shortage.

Delegat developed and configured its solution called Delaget Differential Pay, which provides its customers with a user-friendly interface that allows the ability for businesses to incentivize their workforce to work difficult-to-fill shifts with the goals of attracting applicants and increasing retention rates.

To ensure a successful launch, Delaget's development process was to:

Gain a deep understanding of the challenges and needs of the business

Build a custom prototype and then a functional tool obtaining feedback along the way

Create a wholistic product launch plan to drive businesses to sign up upon the launch

The launch of Delaget Differential Pay has been successful. The impact of the tool is proving to attract and keep talent, enabling customers to fulfill their business needs.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the Taco Bell system", says Delaget CEO, Jason Tober. "Knowing we're meeting a need to help businesses attract new talent, fill shifts, and increase profitability is a full-circle win."

Delaget, LLC. has created a name for itself within the restaurant industry as the top innovator in restaurant data solutions recognized for its intuitive solutions, industry knowledge, and customer service and support. In 2020, they took home the QSR Applied Tech Award for Delaget Coach, which provides operators with an all-inclusive view of their operational data such as sales, labor, food costs, speed with service, VOC (voice of consumer), LP solution, and more. Delaget serves franchisees within top brands like Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, IHOP, Burger King, and more.

