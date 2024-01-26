TACO BELL PRESENTS H.WOOD HOMECOMING CELEBRATION IN LAS VEGAS FOR THE BIG GAME WEEKEND

On Friday, February 09 and Saturday, February 10 from 9:00 PM - 1:00 AM, h.wood Homecoming will transform the Las Vegas Strip into a one-of-a-kind experiential marvel that blends the distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere of The h.wood Group with the champion-grade spirit of football's favorite Sunday. Built on a once vacant lot, the 45,000 sq ft megastructure will come to life as a 360-degree entertainment epicenter uniquely in a category of its own. Capturing the glittering essence and nostalgic charm of "Old School Las Vegas", the immersive space will transport guests back in time to a bygone era where infectious swank meets timeless allure. To complement the unforgettable backdrop, each night will feature a star-studded lineup of live music performances from the world's hottest artists including headliners David Guetta and Future on Friday, and a soon to be announced roster of A-List talent for Saturday evening.

h.wood Homecoming is produced by The h.wood Group, Uncommon Entertainment and AG Production Services. The two-night affair will be hosted in partnership with next-generation, fashion retailer REVOLVE. Friday night will be presented by Taco Bell with support throughout the weekend from MTN DEW BAJA BLAST, GHOST® ENERGY, Crown Royal - the official whisky partner of h.wood Homecoming - and NYX Professional Makeup.

Once again encouraging guests to Live Más during the biggest sports weekend of the year, Taco Bell will show up unlike ever before to provide its biggest and boldest experiences yet. The afterhours counterpart to the Live Más LIVE Event and livestream, the Taco Bell lounge will deliver a taste of late night at its finest, complete with classic menu offerings and all of the vibes.

Officially turning 20 years old, Taco Bell cult-favorite MTN DEW BAJA BLAST will be celebrating its momentous BAJAVERSARY by giving fans what they deserve: the chance to buy BAJA BLAST not only at Taco Bell, but also in bottles and cans all-year in 2024 in stores nationwide for the first time. As part of an epic year of MTN DEW BAJA BLAST celebrations, h.wood Homecoming will have a MTN DEW BAJA BLAST bar that offers fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorite flavor and custom cocktail recipes.

Returning as the exclusive energy drink partner in its hometown for h.wood Homecoming, GHOST® ENERGY will serve up its popular sugar-free energy drink to keep partygoers fueled and feeling good all weekend long. Attendees will also get a first taste of GHOST® ENERGY "OG," the brand's latest flavor for on-premise events.

NYX Professional Makeup is the exclusive makeup partner for the event. NYX, debuting its first big game commercial on Sunday, will feature their viral hit product Duck Plump High Pigment Gloss at the event.

"We are thrilled to bring the h.wood Homecoming experience back for its third consecutive year in partnership with Uncommon Entertainment," said John Terzian and Brian Toll of The h.wood Group. "We saw monumental success in Los Angeles in 2022 followed by Scottsdale in 2023, and we're proud to bring another incredible lineup of talent and experiences to Las Vegas over the course of two massive nights."

"We've been preparing for the moment the the big game weekend arrives in Las Vegas for quite some time and can't wait to showcase a redefined hospitality experience that promises to be the premiere event series of the weekend," said Uncommon Entertainment's Josh Zipkowitz and Jake Nussbaum. "It's only fitting that we go above and beyond to offer a reimagined pop-up venue concept that is perfectly suited to showcase the caliber of brand partners we have alongside The h.wood Group and its clientele."

h.wood Homecoming:

Friday, February 9th

Presented By: Taco Bell

Sponsors: REVOLVE, MTN DEW BAJA BLAST, GHOST® ENERGY, Crown Royal, NYX Professional Makeup

Performers: David Guetta and Future

Time: 9:00 PM - 1:00 AM

Saturday, February 10th

Sponsors: Taco Bell, REVOLVE, MTN DEW BAJA BLAST, GHOST® ENERGY, Crown Royal, NYX Professional Makeup

Performers: To be announced

Time: 9:00 PM - 1:00 AM

For more information please visit https://www.hwoodhomecoming.com. For sponsor and table requests, please email [email protected].

About The h.wood Group

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy, to Bootsy Bellows and Harriet's, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world. With eleven venues in Los Angeles, three across the country and six new ones on the horizon, The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding thanks to its multi-concept portfolio uniquely positioned to cater to different markets. This growth is guided by the brand's core values - distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere - which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest. The h.wood Group experience is known well beyond the walls of their brick-and-mortar locations, through its work as one of the most reputable event producers in the world. With passions for art, fashion, sports and entertainment, The h.wood Group's signature approach to service and storytelling unites brands, consumers and talent at some of the world's most iconic cultural events including Coachella, F1, Cannes, Art Basel and more. The h.wood Group offers corporate branding, catering, event production and marketing services at both private events and international pop-ups, reflecting and shaping popular culture on both local and global scales.

For more information, visit https://hwoodgroup.com/

About Uncommon Entertainment

Uncommon Entertainment is a full-service event production company positioned at the intersection between producing high profile cultural moments and generating revenue via hospitality & sponsorship sales. Specializing in curated experiences, event sponsorships, experiential nightlife programs, and marketing initiatives, Uncommon Entertainment comes with over a decade of experience in the fields of focus. Through managing front of house and ticketing operations, running high-end hospitality sales, event sponsorship, logistics and production for premier exclusive events around the globe, Uncommon Entertainment elevates major moments through our unique approach and 'partners first' mentality.

For more information, visit https://www.uncommonent.com/

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 61 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and Nation's Restaurant News ' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com , our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news , or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links . You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn , TikTok , X (formerly Twitter), Instagram , Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

