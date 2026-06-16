TACO BELL® TAKES FAJITA OBSESSION BEYOND THE SIZZLE WITH NEW FAJITA STREET CHALUPAS AND CHICKEN FAJITA NACHO FRIES

Beginning June 18, Taco Bell introduces Fajita Street Chalupas and Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries nationwide for a limited time, bringing fajita flavor to fans the Taco Bell way: bold, craveable and built for anytime, anywhere.

TLDR:

Taco Bell is ditching sizzling fajita theatrics and bringing bold fajita flavor into portable formats with new Fajita Street Chalupas and Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries, hitting menus nationwide for a limited time starting June 18.

Fajita Street Chalupas feature fresh, seasoned peppers and onions layered into cheesy Street Chalupa shells with marinated steak or slow‑roasted chicken, Creamy Jalapeño sauce and an onion-cilantro blend.

Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries bring the same bold fajita flavor to Taco Bell's iconic Nacho Fries, creating an entirely new way to satisfy fajita cravings.

Plus, Taco Bell is turning on the fajita charm with an exclusive Ian Charms Tuesday Drop on June 23, giving Rewards Members the chance to score a limited-edition necklace inspired by the new menu items.

Assets for the Fajita Street Chalupas and Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries can be found here.

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fajitas have long been known for stealing the spotlight, and now Taco Bell is giving that bold flavor an upgrade worth obsessing over. Available nationwide for a limited time starting June 18, the new Fajita Street Chalupas ($5.99*) and Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries ($5.49*) bring fajita-style peppers and onions to two craveable new menu items for the first time.

Taco Bell’s obsession-worthy cheesy Street Chalupas gets a fajita flavor upgrade with new Fajita Street Chalupas and Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries – only available for a limited time.

The internet's ongoing fascination with fajita "drama" only reinforces what Taco Bell has known for years: fans are obsessed with fajita flavor. After years of testing and fan feedback, Taco Bell landed on a portable new take that keeps the bold peppers, onions and savory flavor fans love – without turning the meal into a whole production.

"Fajitas have a way of making an impression, and we wanted to bring that same excitement and unmistakable flavor to the menu in a way fans can experience wherever they are," said Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. "To us, it's all about centering the savory peppers and onions that make fajitas so iconic and bringing that flavor to formats fans already love, so they get everything they crave without the sizzling spectacle."

Street Chalupas Meet Bold Fajita Flavor

Taco Bell's fajita obsession isn't new. From the Steak Fajita Sandwich in the '80s to fajita burritos and regional test menu hits over the years, fans have been craving Taco Bell's take on Tex-Mex-inspired fajita flavor for decades.

Now, Taco Bell is bringing that legacy of bold fajita flavor into one of its most beloved formats: Street Chalupas. The format transforms a traditionally sit-down meal into something fans can crave wherever they are, layering tender peppers and onions seasoned with tangy, savory notes of chili, onion and garlic inside indulgent, cheesy Street Chalupa shells. Served as a pair, with marinated steak or slow-roasted chicken and finished with Creamy Jalapeño sauce and an onion-cilantro blend, it's the most mouthwatering Street Chalupa remix yet.

Fajita Flavor, Reimagined for Nacho Fries

Same fajita flavor, now on Nacho Fries. The new Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries bring a fajita spin to Taco Bell's cult-favorite golden, crisp Nacho Fries. Seasoned with bold Mexican-inspired spices, the latest topped fry creation layers savory slow-roasted chicken, fresh peppers and onions, Creamy Jalapeño sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, nacho cheese sauce and a blend of cheeses for a craveable twist on fajita flavor.

Serving Fajita Flavor With Style

Beyond the menu, Taco Bell is serving fajita flavor with extra charm through an exclusive Tuesday Drop in partnership with female-owned Ian Charms, the Los Angeles-based handmade jewelry brand known for its colorful, nostalgic creations. With a devoted following among celebrities and Gen Z fans alike, Ian Charms is known for its playful designs inspired by pop culture, humor and self-expression. Drawing from the new menu items, the limited-edition necklace features a mix of five custom Taco Bell-exclusive charms, including Street Chalupas, Fire Hot Sauce packets, MOUNTAIN DEW® BAJA BLAST® cups, iconic Taco Bell purple bells, and fajita-inspired details that celebrate the seasoned peppers and onions at the center of the new menu items.

Handcrafted in small batches with thoughtfully sourced materials, the accessory offers fans a keepsake inspired by Taco Bell's latest fajita obsession, turning the new menu moment into something they can hold onto long after the last bite. On June 23 at 2pm PT, 300 lucky Taco Bell Rewards Members have a chance to cop the coveted drop**, available exclusively via Tuesday Drops in the Taco Bell app.

Stay plugged into Taco Bell's latest craveable menu items and exclusive Tuesday Drops by downloading the Taco Bell app and signing up for Taco Bell Rewards.

*At participating locations for a limited time only (as applicable), while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO WIN. Taco Bell® x Ian Charms Fajitas Necklace Tuesday Drops Sweepstakes is open only to Taco Bell Rewards program members who are legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 16 years of age or older who possess a web-enabled mobile device as of 6/23/26. Minors must have parent's permission to enter. Begins at 2:00 p.m. PT & ends at 3:00 p.m. PT on 6/23/26. Limit one (1) entry per person, email address or Taco Bell Rewards program account ("Account"). Establishing an Account is free. Terms apply. Three Hundred (300) Prizes : One (1) Sponsor-specified Ian Charms necklace (one size) and two (2) stickers. ARV: $200 each. Total ARV of all Prizes: $60,000. Prize details are at Sponsor's sole discretion. Limit one (1) Prize per person, email address or Account. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Winners will be notified by Administrator on or about 6/26/26 to the email address provided in their entry (which must be the same email address that is associated with the Account used for entry). U.S. Law governs this Sweepstakes. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted by law. Subject to complete Official Rules and Taco Bell's Privacy Policy. Sponsor: Taco Bell Corp., 1 Glen Bell Way, Irvine, CA 92618. Administrator: Don Jagoda Associates, Inc., 100 Marcus Drive, Melville, NY 11747.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 64 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

Jenny Seltzer – Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

Rosie Herzog – Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.