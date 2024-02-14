TACO BELL® UNVEILS THE CHEESY CHICKEN CRISPANADA: A BOLD INNOVATION WITH MEXICAN-INSPIRED FLAVORS

Experience the ultimate combination of crisp and melt with Taco Bell's newest handheld innovation, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, debuting on menus nationwide for a limited time starting February 15

Taco Bell introduces the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, a fusion of melted cheese, juicy tender chicken, and vibrant Mexican spices in a crispy, crunchy shell

First tested in Tennessee in 2023 and most recently unveiled at Live Más LIVE, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada will be available nationwide for a limited time starting February 15 for $3.49*

Inspired by the classic empanada, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada offers a portable delight designed for easy enjoyment anywhere, anytime and perfect for fans seeking a convenient bite with a unique twist

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From the masterminds of the Taco Bell test kitchen comes the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada. The brand's take on the iconic empanada is set to hit menus nationwide for a limited time starting February 15, bringing with it a fusion of craveable flavors.

Taco Bell's commitment to push the boundaries of food creativity and innovation is grounded in its fusion-first ethos, creating a synergy where beloved flavors and forms come together to produce something entirely new. The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is a testament to Taco Bell's collaborative creativity, featuring up-leveled ingredients, unique new formats and unexpected flavors that modernize the menu while celebrating the Mexican-inspired roots that have long been at the heart of Taco Bell.

Taco Bell's Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, a twist on the classic empanada, underwent testing in Tennessee in early 2023, sparking excitement among fans and leading to its nationwide debut. Announced at Taco Bell's inaugural Live Más LIVE event in Las Vegas, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada kicks off a full year of innovation to come. Encased within a crispy, golden shell bursting with vibrant Mexican-inspired flavors, including a harmonious blend of tender and seasoned chicken and a melty infusion of rich, gooey cheese. Available for $3.49, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada will make its nationwide debut starting February 15, for a limited time.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 61 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

*At participating U.S. Taco Bell locations for a limited time and while supplies last. Contact local restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Prices higher with delivery.

