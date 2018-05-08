Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10

The original Naked Chicken Chalupa is spicy in its own right with an all-white meat, raised without antibiotics* crispy chicken shell, kicked up with bold Mexican spices and seasoning and packed with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and creamy avocado ranch sauce. But the new Wilder Naked Chicken Chalupa takes the heat to the next level. Complete with the same crispy fried chicken shell and fillings, the wilder version is topped off with a bold, smoky Wild sauce that is bound to warm up taste buds.

For those that prefer cheese over spice, the disruptive, all-chicken shell is also being revamped as the Nacho Cheese Naked Chicken Chalupa for a limited time test currently in Cleveland, OH, complete with warm nacho cheese delivering ultimate craveability. Variations of the beloved Naked Chicken Chalupa are also popping up on Taco Bell menus across the globe.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa and its wilder and cheesy versions are available at participating locations for just $2.99 a la carte, or in a $5 Box including a Naked Chicken Chalupa, a Doritos® Locos Taco, a Crunchy Taco and a Medium Drink.

Fans are encouraged to share their Naked Chicken Chalupa experiences using the hashtag #NakedChickenChalupa.

* Chicken raised without antibiotics important to human medicine. Antibiotics important to human medicine are those defined as "critically important," "highly important," and "important" according to the World Health Organization's Critically Important Antimicrobials for Human Medicine, 4th Revision, 2013.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, follow @TacoBellNews (Twitter) or visit www.TacoBell.com/News and find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell -- Follow: @TacoBell (Twitter), tacobell (Instagram) and tacobell (Snapchat) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell – Explore: ta.co

Matt Prince – Taco Bell Corp.

Matt.Prince@yum.com

949-863-4367

Emily Erskine – Edelman

Emily.Erskine@edelman.com

818-212-3403

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taco-bells-naked-chicken-chalupa-is-back-and-wilder-than-ever-on-may-10-300644041.html

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.

Related Links

https://www.tacobell.com

