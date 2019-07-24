Taco Bueno Celebrates National Drive-Thru Day With Half-Off Quesadillas

DALLAS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Taco Bueno

WHAT: Taco Bueno, the quick-service restaurant that specializes in high-quality Tex-Mex food that is made from scratch daily, is celebrating National Drive-Thru Day on July 24, 2019 with half-off quesadillas. Guests can enjoy delicious Beef, Chicken or Cheese quesadillas. Offer is valid only at the drive-thru.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 24, 2019

ALL Day

WHERE: All participating locations



WHY: The brand is inviting all guests to celebrate National Drive-Thru Day to highlight its freshly made products as Taco Bueno offers many options daily, from tacos to tostadas and beyond.

For more information about Taco Bueno, including locations and menu selections, visit www.TacoBueno.com .

SOURCE Taco Bueno

