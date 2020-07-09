Taco Cabana Announces New MargaritaPalooza! 12 Margarita Flavors - $2 Each - All Day, Every Day

Lime

Strawberry

Mango

Blue Curacao

Passion Fruit

MojitoRita

Frosé

Prickly Pear

Dr Pepper

Mangonada

Watermelon

Star-Spangled Banner (a blend of lime, strawberry, and blue curacao)

Guests have the option to add chamoy to their margaritas at no additional cost.

Taco Cabana continues to sell Lime, Strawberry, Mango and Blue Curacao margaritas on-the-rocks and by the gallon to-go for $34.99 and Blue Curacao for $36.99.

"Taco Cabana has always been the go-to place in Texas for great margaritas," said Fiesta Restaurant Group President and CEO, Rich Stockinger. "We're excited about these new flavors and all for just $2 each."

For the first time ever, Taco Cabana is offering curbside pickup for alcoholic beverages at all Houston and San Antonio locations, and delivery of alcoholic beverages from all San Antonio locations. To learn more about specific delivery locations and ordering options please visit tacocabana.com . As of July 1, members of the MYTC! Loyalty Program can also earn reward points for each alcoholic beverage purchase, including any of the new margaritas.

SOURCE Taco Cabana

