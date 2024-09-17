TACO CABANA ANNOUNCES NEW MEAL DEALS AND LIMITED TIME MENU ITEMS LIKE TAJÍN MANGO FRIED PIE AND CHIPOTLE LIME GRILLED CHICKEN COMING THIS FALL

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tex-Mex innovator, Taco Cabana (TC), is thrilled to announce several new menu items hitting stores this fall, plus the highly-anticipated return of its crowd-favorite Meal Deals starting at just $4.99. All will be available in stores starting Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

The new limited-time menu items include:

Taco Cabana Meal Deals

Chipotle Lime Grilled Chicken Options - Street Tacos served on three street corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and onion, and paired with fresh limes for an extra citrusy kick for just $5.49 , Soft Tacos for $3.99 , and Quesadillas in a small portion for $6.79 or a large portion for $9.99 .

- served on three street corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and onion, and paired with fresh limes for an extra citrusy kick for just , for , and in a small portion for or a large portion for . Tajín Mango Fried Pie - a crispy golden delight filled with juicy mango and a zesty Tajín kick for only $1.49 .

TC's latest menu is designed with its guests in mind, offering exceptional value without compromising on taste or quality. Taco Cabana is bringing back Meal Deals starting at $4.99, including:

The Rise and Grind ($4.99) - (2) breakfast tacos, (1) crispy golden hashbrown & (1) freshly brewed coffee or 20oz drink. Available during breakfast hours only. Breakfast taco options: Chorizo & Egg, Bean & Cheese or Potato & Egg.

- (2) breakfast tacos, (1) crispy golden hashbrown & (1) freshly brewed coffee or 20oz drink. Available during breakfast hours only. The Crunch & Quench ($4.99) - (1) Double Crunch Pizza and (1) 20oz drink. Guest's choice of shredded chicken or ground beef with refried beans, jack and cheddar cheeses and chipotle ranch sandwiched between two crispy shells. Topped with more jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream and pico de gallo.

- (1) Double Crunch Pizza and (1) 20oz drink. The Street Fighter (starts at $6.49 ) - (3) Street Tacos, side of Mexican rice or refried beans and (1) 20oz drink. Guest's choice of Chicken Fajita or Steak Fajita tacos topped with cilantro and onion. Served with limes.

- (3) Street Tacos, side of Mexican rice or refried beans and (1) 20oz drink. The O.G. ($8.49) - Taco Plate and (1) 20oz drink. (2) fresh flour tortillas filled with guest's choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, jack and cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and shredded lettuce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, guacamole and two flour tortillas.

- Taco Plate and (1) 20oz drink.

Taco Cabana's new menu items are available for in-restaurant dining, drive-thru, online ordering for front counter or curbside pick-up, and through the MY TC!® App or TacoCabana.com for mobile orders. For more information on Taco Cabana's new and limited-time menu items, please visit TacoCabana.com.

SOURCE Taco Cabana