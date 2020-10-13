Taco Cabana Celebrates Enchilada Fest With The Return Of Enchiladas

Two-enchilada plates will be available for $5.99 and three-enchilada plates will be available for $7.69. Each plate includes rice, refried beans, guacamole and two flour tortillas. Guests can top their enchilada with a choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or chicken fajita for $.99, or steak fajita for $1.29. Guests can also shop the convenient TC Pantry in-store or online and take home an easy-to-prepare 12-pack Enchilada Casserole for $24.99 to cook and eat at home, a perfect option for any family dinner or gathering.

Enchilada Fest orders can be placed via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, via the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MyTC! App or TacoCabana.com . Select Taco Cabana dining rooms and patios are now open as well.

"Not only has our internal TC family been asking for the return of our signature enchiladas, but more importantly, our TC guests have been asking for us to bring them back to the TC menu," said Rich Stockinger, CEO and President of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. "We could not be more thrilled about their return and even more excited that we could bring six new flavors to our guests."

In addition to Enchilada Fest, Taco Cabana is sweetening its fall menu offerings with the release of its new Caramel Apple Empanadas. Starting tomorrow, guests can purchase two Caramel Apple Empanadas for only $2.99.

For more information on Enchilada Fest or Taco Cabana's Caramel Apple Empanadas, please visit TacoCabana.com .

