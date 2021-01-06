Taco Cabana Kicks Off 2021 With New Items And Returning Favorites!

Beyond Meat bowls and tacos are now back on the TC menu! For a limited time, guests can order a Beyond Meat bowl or a Beyond Meat taco served with salsa roja.

"We're excited to bring new innovative tastes to TC, and our pork adobada and gordita bites are a great start to our 2021 menu," said Richard Stockinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiesta Restaurant Group , parent company of Taco Cabana. "For those guests looking for plant-based options, we're happy to re-introduce Beyond Meat tacos and bowls as well."

All menu items can be ordered via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, via the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MyTC! App or TacoCabana.com . Select Taco Cabana dining rooms and patios are open for onsite dining. For more information on Taco Cabana's menu items, please visit TacoCabana.com .

