Taco Cabana Launches The Holiday Season With New Limited-Time Menu Items

For the very first time, Taco Cabana introduces TC Torpedoes - fried corn masa filled with the guest's choice of chicken tinga or cheese and poblano. TC Torpedoes can be enjoyed as a two-pack for $4.99; as a plate with rice, beans, guacamole and two tortillas for $6.99; or as a combo with chips, queso and a 20 oz. drink for $7.99.

Taco Cabana continues enhancing its beverage options with a variety of new hot and cold alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. For guests looking to warm up, Taco Cabana is offering its new Rum Tea Punch (made with Bacardi Rum) or non-alcoholic Cafe de Olla, a sweetened coffee with hints of cinnamon. As the margarita capital of Texas, Taco Cabana delivers again with its latest margarita offerings - Candy Cane and Apple Spice. Each beverage is available for $3 and can be purchased at all participating Texas Taco Cabana locations.

Looking to sweeten your TC meal? Guests can now enjoy a two-pack of Taco Cabana's new churros for just $2.99. This holiday season, guests can also give the gift that keeps on giving. For every $25 in Taco Cabana Gift Cards purchased, guests will receive a $5 Holiday Guest Appreciation Card to use on future Taco Cabana visits.

Also releasing system-wide tomorrow at all Texas locations, Taco Cabana introduces its new breakfast tortas, available all day everyday. Breakfast lovers can enjoy a Chorizo & Egg or Cheese & Egg torta for $2.99, or a Bacon, Egg & Cheese torta for $3.99.

The seasonal menu items can be ordered via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, via the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MyTC! App or TacoCabana.com . Select Taco Cabana dining rooms and patios are now open as well. For more information on Taco Cabana's holiday menu items or traditional offerings, please visit TacoCabana.com .

SOURCE Taco Cabana

Related Links

https://www.tacocabana.com

