TACO CABANA PRESIDENT ULYSES CAMACHO REVEALS NEW CASA ALTA TEQUILA COMING SOON TO ALL TEXAS LOCATIONS

SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana, a renowned Tex-Mex chain and leader in the margarita space, has announced the brand will begin serving Casa Alta Tequila, a premium, small-batch tequila in all of its iconic cocktails. Starting in August in San Antonio, TX, and soon after in other markets, guests will be able to enjoy this new hand-crafted tequila and experience an elevated taste in Taco Cabana's signature margaritas. This marks a significant step in taking the brand to the next level and exploring new horizons.

Casa Alta Tequila, sourced from the highlands of Jalisco and made with 100% blue agave, is a tribute to both excellence and skill. Produced in small batches, this additive- and gluten-free tequila is known for its bright and fruity notes and its complex and savory palate. These characteristics make it the perfect complement to Taco Cabana's bold and flavorful margaritas.

The entire farm-to-bottle process is supervised by a second-generation farming family at one of the largest tequila distilleries in Mexico, spanning 10,000 acres. The production process incorporates solar energy and composts agave fiber waste, creating a product that is eco-friendly and minimizes environmental impact.

"I am incredibly excited to introduce Casa Alta Tequila to our guests and to partner with this great company," said Camacho. "At Taco Cabana, we are committed to providing high-quality, authentic flavors. Casa Alta Tequila embodies this commitment, offering a sophisticated choice for our margaritas that we know our guests will love. With Casa Alta, we are celebrating the rich heritage and craftsmanship of traditional tequila production while elevating the standards of our margaritas. Casa Alta blends old traditions with new (La Nueva Tradición), perfectly aligning with Taco Cabana's goal of enhancing our menu with superior ingredients and dedication to excellence as we mix tradition with innovation. This move also represents an important part of our growth strategy as we look to expand our presence in Texas and beyond through franchising."

Guests will soon be able to visit any Taco Cabana to savor the newly enhanced margaritas made with Casa Alta Tequila. Join Taco Cabana in celebrating this exciting addition and experience the unparalleled taste and quality of Casa Alta.

Taco Cabana's menu items, including margaritas, can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC!® App or TacoCabana.com. For more information on Taco Cabana's new and limited-time menu items, please visit TacoCabana.com.

