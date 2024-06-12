Taco Cabana Spices Up Spring, TX with the Grand Opening of its Newest Location in the Houston Area

- The new Taco Cabana location is scheduled to open on June 14–

HOUSTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Cabana (TC) is not only bringing its sizzling flavors to Spring, TX with the grand opening of its newest location on June 14, 2024 - the iconic Mexican-inspired brand is also unveiling its next generation building prototype.

New Taco Cabana in Spring, Texas

Situated at 22340 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77389 , this fresh addition is more than just a restaurant—it's a beacon of innovation and hospitality. The TC 3.0 prototype boasts a sleek design spanning 2,541 square feet, with an inviting 375-square-foot patio. The new building is a testament to the brand's commitment to evolution and excellence.

Crafted with franchising in mind, it features a streamlined footprint that seamlessly integrates double merging DT lanes, a convenient walk-up window, and a dining area that pays homage to Taco Cabana's rich heritage with a contemporary twist. Inside, guests will discover a kitchen layout engineered for peak efficiency and productivity, ensuring that every culinary creation is served with speed without compromising on quality. Guests can witness the skilled handiwork of tortilla-making and savor the tempting aroma of dishes unfolding on the flat top and chargrills.

Operating hours will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Join Taco Cabana as it ignites Spring, TX with the vibrant flavors of Mexican-inspired cuisine!

For more information on Taco Cabana or to order online, please visit tacocabana.com or call 1-855-4MY-Taco for Catering. Download the MYTC! App and join MYTC! Loyalty Rewards for special offers and exclusive TC news.

