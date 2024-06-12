Taco Cabana Spices Up Spring, TX with the Grand Opening of its Newest Location in the Houston Area

News provided by

Taco Cabana

Jun 12, 2024, 12:30 ET

The new Taco Cabana location is scheduled to open on June 14–

HOUSTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Cabana (TC) is not only bringing its sizzling flavors to Spring, TX with the grand opening of its newest location on June 14, 2024 - the iconic Mexican-inspired brand is also unveiling its next generation building prototype.

Continue Reading
New Taco Cabana in Spring, Texas
New Taco Cabana in Spring, Texas

Situated at 22340 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77389, this fresh addition is more than just a restaurant—it's a beacon of innovation and hospitality. The TC 3.0 prototype boasts a sleek design spanning 2,541 square feet, with an inviting 375-square-foot patio. The new building is a testament to the brand's commitment to evolution and excellence.

Crafted with franchising in mind, it features a streamlined footprint that seamlessly integrates double merging DT lanes, a convenient walk-up window, and a dining area that pays homage to Taco Cabana's rich heritage with a contemporary twist. Inside, guests will discover a kitchen layout engineered for peak efficiency and productivity, ensuring that every culinary creation is served with speed without compromising on quality. Guests can witness the skilled handiwork of tortilla-making and savor the tempting aroma of dishes unfolding on the flat top and chargrills.

Operating hours will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Join Taco Cabana as it ignites Spring, TX with the vibrant flavors of Mexican-inspired cuisine!

For more information on Taco Cabana or to order online, please visit tacocabana.com or call 1-855-4MY-Taco for Catering. Download the MYTC! App and join MYTC! Loyalty Rewards for special offers and exclusive TC news.

SOURCE Taco Cabana

Also from this source

TACO CABANA UNVEILS EXCITING NEW MENU OFFERINGS FOR THE MONTH OF MAY AND PARTNERSHIP WITH JARRITOS

TACO CABANA UNVEILS EXCITING NEW MENU OFFERINGS FOR THE MONTH OF MAY AND PARTNERSHIP WITH JARRITOS

Tex-Mex innovator Taco Cabana is thrilled to announce the debut of its new limited-time menu offerings, just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations!...
TACO CABANA LAUNCHES NEW MENU INNOVATION TESTS IN SELECT TEXAS LOCATIONS

TACO CABANA LAUNCHES NEW MENU INNOVATION TESTS IN SELECT TEXAS LOCATIONS

Taco Cabana is excited to announce the launch of several new menu item tests this month. Beginning Wednesday, February 28, in select Houston...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics