TACO CABANA UNVEILS EXCITING NEW MENU OFFERINGS FOR THE MONTH OF MAY AND PARTNERSHIP WITH JARRITOS

SAN ANTONIO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tex-Mex innovator Taco Cabana is thrilled to announce the debut of its new limited-time menu offerings, just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations! Items are available starting Wednesday, May 1 in all Texas locations while supplies last.

The new lineup includes breakfast, lunch and dinner Tortas, mouthwatering Loaded Fries, all new Happy Hour offerings, and a partnership with Jarritos for an irresistible new margarita.

New Happy Hour Menu at Taco Cabana New Torta options at Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana elevates the Tex-Mex experience to new heights with bold flavors and vibrant dining. The breakfast tortas include Bacon & Egg, Chorizo & Egg or Country Sausage & Egg, all piled high on a bed of refried beans, then topped with pico de gallo and shredded cheese. The lunch and dinner tortas are stacked with refried beans, choice of Carne Asada, Steak Fajita or Chicken Fajita, plus a mix of fresh shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. All Tortas are available all day.

The new Loaded Fries include a Carne Asada option topped with queso, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo and a Chili Cheese option served with queso and chili con carne. Plain fries will also be available.

The new Happy Hour offerings will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. every Sunday through Thursday, and will feature $2 Margaritas and domestic beers, half-priced Bean & Cheese Nachos, 3-pack Flautas and small Cheese Quesadillas.

The Jarritos partnership introduces a new Mandarin Margarita that brings the perfect refreshing beverage to Taco Cabana, just in time for warmer weather. Jarritos Mandarin Sodas will also be available at Taco Cabana Texas locations for a non-alcoholic experience.

"This new exciting chapter allows us to showcase our culinary innovations and unwavering commitment to excellence," said Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana. "We're devoted to captivating fresh audiences through this approach, offering additional incentives to come together and celebrate with our all new Happy Hour lineup and our thrilling collaboration with Jarritos!"

Locations in San Antonio will be testing new Jr. Bowls and Burritos beginning May 1, bringing the same great flavors and quality ingredients in a convenient value-sized package. For more information on Taco Cabana or to order online, please visit tacocabana.com or call 1- 855-4MY-Taco for Catering. Download the MYTC! App and join MYTC! Loyalty Rewards for special offers and exclusive TC news.

