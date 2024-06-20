TACO CABANA UNVEILS EXCITING NEW STREET FOOD FEST MENU OFFERINGS AND GIVEAWAY OPPORTUNITIES BEGINNING JULY 3

SAN ANTONIO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Cabana announces the debut of its enticing new Street Food Fest offerings, available beginning on Wednesday, July 3rd in all Texas locations! The fusion of flavors available this Summer at Taco Cabana are sure to erupt the taste buds of each guest.

New lineup includes Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Taco, Al Pastor Tortas and Street Tacos, Brisket Loaded Fries and Nachos, Caramel Iced Coffee and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Rum Punch.

In an iconic collaboration with Cheetos® and Mountain Dew, Taco Cabana is pleased to introduce the all new Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Taco and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Rum Punch. The Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Taco is made with a fresh flour tortilla, and filled with ground beef, Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® snacks, shredded lettuce and Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® infused sauce. The Frozen MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Rum Punch is made with Bacardi Rum and Mountain Dew Major Melon. This daring duo creates a flavor harmony that will light up the market with excitement.

"The possibilities for delicious and fun innovation are truly endless at Taco Cabana," said Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana. "We're devoted to giving our guests delicious offerings that they love and trying out new things to let them discover more! This will be a memorable Taco Cabana Summer that guests can enjoy with loved ones or solo."

Also Included in the new lineup are:

Al Pastor Street Tacos - available as a plate or combo, each serving features three street tacos with corn tortillas and pork al pastor, topped with cilantro and onions

available as a plate or combo, each serving features three street tacos with corn tortillas and pork al pastor, topped with cilantro and onions Al Pastor Tortas - available as a plate or combo, the torta is made with a toasted bolillo bun, layered with pork al pastor, fresh refried beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and a side of salsa ranch

available as a plate or combo, the torta is made with a toasted bolillo bun, layered with pork al pastor, fresh refried beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and a side of salsa ranch Brisket Loaded Fries - fries are seasoned and include queso, sour cream, smoked brisket, guacamole and pico de gallo

fries are seasoned and include queso, sour cream, smoked brisket, guacamole and pico de gallo Brisket Nachos - served with refried beans, queso, sour cream, guacamole and topped with delicious smoked brisket

served with refried beans, queso, sour cream, guacamole and topped with delicious smoked brisket Caramel Iced Coffee

The fun doesn't stop with the new Street Food Fest menu items, because Taco Cabana is also introducing Taco Tuesdays for MY TC! Reward Members to get double points every Tuesday when purchasing a taco plus a Pepsi drink. After purchase, members get automatically entered for a chance to win a Grand Prize weekend adventure at Kalahari Resorts, plus other weekly prizes like FREE taco combos for a year and a Summer Beach Bundle!

For more information on Taco Cabana or to order online, please visit tacocabana.com or call 1- 855-4MY-Taco for Catering. Download the MYTC! App and join MYTC! Loyalty Rewards for special offers and exclusive TC news.

