Taco John's® Debuts New Bigger. Bolder. Better. Queso Blanco

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In queso you haven't heard the news yet … Taco John's has an all-new bigger. bolder. and cheesier. premium side item that fans can devour without even having to leave their cars.

It comes in the form of a rich creamy indulgent cheese sauce with a pleasant jalapeño kick. A bold queso with the perfect amount of spice, this cheesy gift from above is otherwise known as Taco John's Queso Blanco.

Taco John's offers FREE premium queso and launches social media challenge beginning Feb. 1

Starting today, guests can enjoy the popular quick-service restaurant's exclusive, superior queso in the drive-thru. Yep, it's finally possible to order a high-quality queso in the comfort of your vehicle. And to top it off, you can choose how to try it from an entire Queso Blanco Creations lineup, including a Queso Chicken Boss Burrito, Queso Loaded Nachos with chicken or steak, or get it as an a la carte side.

To kick off the debut, now through Feb. 7 at participating locations, Taco John's is celebrating by offering one FREE side of Queso Blanco and chips to anyone who downloads the Taco John's App! Guests who already have the App will see the coupon in their Offers tab on the morning of the launch.

But that's not all. Now that Queso Blanco is out, it's time to put it to the test. Taco John's is encouraging guests to join the Cheezy Challenge! All you have to do is compare Queso Blanco to that expensive burrito chain and share your thoughts on social media with the hashtag #CheezyChallenge.

"At Taco John's, we're always looking for opportunities to elevate the guest experience," said Taco John's Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. "We're a leading quick-service brand because we create delicious, high-quality items that fans can conveniently order at a great value. Where else can you get a premium queso of this quality in the drive-thru? Nowhere, that's where. To bask in all of Queso Blanco's cheesy glory, we're celebrating by offering free servings and calling on guests to tell us what they think. We have a good feeling they'll love ours more than some of those fast casual chains' quesos!"

Taco John's Queso Blanco is only available until March 15, so be sure to mark your calendars to try the boldest, cheesiest, finest queso around.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John's menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John's features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John's App and like Taco John's Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John's®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John's operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John's knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John's prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the "Mexican Food" category on Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2020." Taco John's is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of "The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country" by Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact: Cami Studebaker, Champion Management

972.930.9933; [email protected]

SOURCE Taco John's