Taco Tornado Burrito Touches Down at California Tortilla® for a Limited-Time

POTOMAC, Md., Oct 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Get swept away with the new Taco Tornado Burrito at California Tortilla®, a fast-casual Mexican-inspired restaurant franchise serving fresh, made-to-order dishes. For a limited-time only, guests can try this new burrito infusing savory flavors from a cheeseburger with the spice of Mexican cuisine. The Taco Tornado Burrito is available at all California Tortilla locations now through January 13, 2019.

The Taco Tornado Burrito combines one of America's favorite foods, cheeseburgers, with California Tortilla's signature flavor blends. Using ingredients like rice, taco beef, queso, pickled jalapenos, salsa, fresh avocado and Screamin' sauce, customers can enjoy this mouthwatering flavor combination for a limited time.

Struggling to find the perfect name for this new and delicious burrito, California Tortilla created a contest on its social media channels to crowdsource a new name. After seeing only the ingredients, loyal Cal Tort fans could submit ideas in the comments using #NameThisCTBurrito. Suggestions from participants poured in and were narrowed to the top three – Baja Beef Burrito, Chesseburg-rito and Taco Tornado Burrito. People were able to vote for their favorite and "Taco Tornado Burrito," as suggested by Instagram user @rachel_jones5, was selected as the top choice. She was gifted a one-of-a-kind California Tortilla Swag bag and is proudly credited on all the marketing materials for this limited-time offer.

"We are extremely excited to have incorporated our dedicated fan base into the creation of this limited-time offer," said Keith Goldman, California Tortilla Chief Operating Officer. "At California Tortilla, we're known for our experimentation with global flavors and unique specialty menu offerings that our customers look forward to several times a year. We're looking forward to offering this new item to our Cal Tort fans."

Guests can purchase the regular size Taco Tornado Burrito for $7.99 and a small for $7.19 at all California Tortilla locations. For an extra flavor blast, guests are encouraged to add bacon for an additional $1.

Serving made-to-order burritos, bowls, street tacos, quesadillas and salads, California Tortilla is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, never frozen ingredients where everything is hand prepared in small batches daily in scratch cook kitchens. The innovative menu is grounded in a foundation of Mexican cuisine and features 25 unique chef-created dishes, such as the Korean BBQ Burrito, Blackened Fish Tacos and California Sunset Bowl. Every California Tortilla features a Wall-of-Flame, a towering display of 75 distinct hot sauces, ranging from mild to tongue-melting, allowing guests to further customize the flavor and heat level of their meal.

To learn more about California Tortilla, visit www.californiatortilla.com.

About California Tortilla®

Founded in 2002, fast-casual leader California Tortilla serves fresh, made-to-order burritos, bowls, street tacos, quesadillas and salads grounded in a foundation of Mexican cuisine and infused with imaginative flavor combinations. Best known for farm-fresh ingredients, unique recipes and customizable options, California Tortilla locations feature a Wall-of-Flame containing 75 spice options ranging from mild to extreme. Based in Potomac, Maryland, California Tortilla has over 50 locations across the East Coast and three international locations in Qatar. The national franchise has been named No. 35 in Fast Casual Magazine's 2017 Movers and Shakers and voted Best Taco's in Washington, D.C by Washingtonian readers. For more information and to inquire about franchising opportunities, visit www.californiatortilla.com.

