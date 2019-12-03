Taco Tuesdays Never Felt This Good: Beam Impact & Dos Toros bring Taco Tuesday and Giving Tuesday together with their biggest giveback campaign this holiday season

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dos Toros, a Mexican fast casual restaurant chain, and Beam Impact , a fast-growing social giving app, are using tech and Taco Tuesday to mobilize young people to get involved with the issues that matter to them this holiday season. This campaign is part of a broader partnership, where Beam allows users to donate ~1% of each purchase at partner brands like Dos Toros to a supported nonprofit that both the user and brand believe in.

Starting on Giving Tuesday (12/3) in their 17 NY locations, Dos Toros will donate 10x as much of each purchase—boosting donations from 10¢ to $1 per purchase—to support nonprofits that customers choose through Beam's app. Beam and Dos Toros will also give away a growing series of impact-based prize packages each Taco Tuesday through Dec 24, with one grand prize winner walking away with 2 years worth of Dos Toros, a $2,000 donation to the Dos Toros-supported nonprofit of their choice, and a VIP burrito-rolling class.

The campaign builds on Dos Toros and Beam's shared belief in the role of business in giving back, and inspiring their customers to, as well. "Supporting our community is a big part of who we are—from our composting and sustainability efforts in the kitchen, to fighting hunger with the Food Bank for New York, to offering formerly incarcerated people a second chance with Getting Out and Staying Out," said Leo Kremer, Co Founder of Dos Toros Taqueria.

The four nonprofits customers can support at Dos Toros include Food Bank for NYC, Getting Out and Staying Out, South Bronx United, and GrowNYC.

"We're proud to have a partner like Dos Toros who shares our vision that giving back should be fully integrated into people's daily lives and culture," said Viveka Hulyalkar, Beam's Cofounder & CEO.

Customers can enter for a chance to win exclusive impact-based prize packages every Taco Tuesday simply by using Beam's direct social sharing feature to share that they used the 10x boost at Dos Toros via Instagram and tagging @GetBeam @DosToros . Winners will be announced on Taco Tuesdays via both Beam and Dos Toros' Instagram accounts; the stakes rise with every Taco Tuesday. More information can be found on https://beamimpact.com/giveaways .

