TACOMA PUBLIC SCHOOLS PUTS SAFETY FIRST AS HELLAS INSTALLS MULTI-PURPOSE FIELDS WITH ORGANIC INFILL & SHOCK PADS, PLUS TRACKS

Lincoln High School is wrapping up their first baseball and softball seasons on their new Major Play® Matrix Helix synthetic turf system with a SoteriaMax® shock pad installed by Hellas. The Lincoln Abes were not the only district students to get new fields, Giaudrone and Mason Middle Schools also got new Matrix Helix® turf installed on-campus by Hellas along with new epiQ tracks surrounding each field. Fawcett Elementary is also closing out their first season on their new multi-purpose football and soccer on-campus fields.

The all-natural infill Elia Renufill® helps reduce field surface temperatures by at least 20 degrees compared to crumb rubber infill. Sourced from all-natural olive trees, Elia Renufill is a highly sustainable infill solution with food-grade purity. Water is not required but does enhance Elia's cooling capabilities.

The Helix Technology is the twisted monofilament fibers in the Matrix Turf that keeps the infill from splashing out, while strengthening the turf fibers allowing them to spring back quickly. Major Play Matrix Helix turf delivers consistent and predictable ball response, shock absorption, and is a long-lasting investment for the district. SoteriaMax is a new and improved expanded polypropylene pad. This self-cooling pad installed by Hellas, provides a cushion below the turf to reduce the shock caused by body impact on the field.

The turf has been well received by the community of Tacoma. Morris Aldridge, who is the Executive Director of Planning and Construction at Tacoma Public Schools, says "We've had nothing but positive comments. When you delve into the extensive research available, it's evident that this turf stands out as the premier choice on the market. With its widespread adoption by NFL, soccer, and college teams nationwide, it undeniably reigns as the top turf option." Aldridge spent 15 years as an athletic trainer and teacher before becoming a Principal and Assistant Superintendent at Clint ISD in El Paso, Texas. Hellas installed three synthetic turf fields and tracks in Clint ISD.

Hellas also installed V-300 epiQ Tracks® around the multi-purpose fields at Giaudrone and Mason Middle Schools. This impermeable, paved-in-place surface is made from eco-friendly, non-petroleum-based materials. This technologically advanced sealer in the V-300 epiQ tracks allows for a high traffic volume of runners.

"Tacoma Public Schools' forward-thinking leadership partnered with Hellas, recognized the importance of long-term planning. Under a single KCDA contract, multiple fields were procured, with delivery and installation scheduled across several years," explains Hellas Vice President of West Coast & Pacific Northwest Region, Justin Rose. "Following the strategic direction set by Morris Aldridge, our collaboration not only prioritized safety, but also delivered substantial cost-efficiency to the district. Opting for Hellas' Matrix Helix turf, Soteria shock pad by SafePlay LLC, and all-natural Elia infill, underscores their unwavering commitment to the well-being of their student-athletes."

"We purchased the turf through KCDA, which is a co-op within the state of Washington. To be able to work with that team and to work with Justin Rose, who was our Hellas regional representative, really made a big difference in supporting Tacoma Public Schools," added Aldridge.

Hellas will also install Major Play Matrix Helix turf at Hilltop Heritage Middle School softball field and Peck Athletic Complex baseball field in the summer of 2024 with Soteria shock pads, and all-natural Elia infill at both Tacoma venues.

About Hellas – Located in Austin, Texas, Hellas is the largest vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. In addition to completing hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, Hellas has also installed fields at game day or practice facilities for the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders. Hellas has multiple offices located around the world including Seattle, San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix, Wichita, El Paso, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Raleigh, Tampa, and Miami. Hellas also has manufacturing plants in Dadeville, Alabama, Chatsworth, Georgia, Liberty Hill, Texas and Bryan, Texas. For more information about Hellas and its industry-leading turf and track solutions, please visit Hellas.com.

About Tacoma Public Schools – Located in Tacoma, Washington, is composed of 36 elementary schools, 13 middle schools, 11 high schools, and 4 early learning centers. It is the third largest school district in Washington State. Tacoma Public Schools serves approximately 28,000 students Pre-K-12 and nearly 5,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.tacomaschools.org.

For more about this Hellas installed project in Tacoma Public Schools please visit the following link https://vimeo.com/944261078?share=copy

