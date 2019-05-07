Tacoma Rainiers Partner With HERO Sports To Build Community And Brand Through Automated Content Marketing

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, have partnered with content automation company HERO Sports to create content highlighting the team, players, history, and community.

This is the 60th season of baseball at Cheney Field in Tacoma, WA, and the 25th year of hosting a Mariners baseball affiliate. The HERO Sports platform taps into this rich baseball history to create stories highlighting players and teams throughout history.

This technology enables the Rainiers to expand their digital footprint and produce more of the content fans are looking for. The HERO Sports platform produces a variety of content; everything from game previews & recaps to predictions & rankings and more.

"Incorporating this innovative technology will allow us to concentrate on developing content in new, exciting ways," said Aaron Artman, Tacoma Rainiers President. "The efficiency that HERO Sports provides will allow us to stay up-to-date in today's tech industry while exploring creative paths that our staff hasn't had the opportunity to do previously."

To commemorate their 25 years as a Mariners affiliate the Rainiers first initiative with HERO Sports is to analyze the performance of every player over the last 25 years and rank the top 25 former players. The content produced will be used as stories on the Rainiers website and as posts across social channels to highlight some of the greats spending time in Tacoma before elevating to the big leagues.

"It's really impressive to work with an organization focused on using content to better serve their fans," said Brad Weitz, HERO Sports CEO. "The Rainiers understand how sports can galvanize communities and they're using content as the bridge to engage their neighbors and bring people together."

HERO Sports currently produces automated sports content for the Associated Press, professional sports teams, and NCAA athletic departments. Located in Seattle, HERO Sports sits in the middle of America's technology capital and benefits from cutting edge innovations around athletics and communications.

About HERO Sports

HERO Sports is a division of Data Skrive , a SaaS technology platform producing contextually relevant, ready-to-publish content. Whether audiences wants text, infographics, slide shows, interactive content, predictions, or fantasy advice, the HERO platform drives engagement. For more visit https://herosports.com/about-us and follow HERO Sports on Twitter @herosportsnews .

About the Tacoma Rainiers, We R Tacoma

The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Fans can find more information at TacomaRainiers.com , by following the Rainiers on Facebook, Twitter ( @RainiersLand ) and Instagram ( @TacomaRainiers ) or by contacting the We R Tacoma front office at (253) 752-7707.

We R Tacoma is the overseeing body of the Tacoma Rainiers, Reign FC of the National Women's Soccer League and Tacoma Defiance, USL Championship affiliate of Seattle Sounders FC. Ticket options and more information for Reign FC and Tacoma Defiance can be found on their respective websites, ReignFC.com and TACDefiance.com .

