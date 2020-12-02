TACORI Names Proven Growth Strategist + Top Brand Exec To New Chief Commercial Officer Role

"TACORI was founded by my parents, Haig and Gilda Tacorian, who brought inspiration and innovation to the industry with our signature crescent design in 1998. TACORI has been a leader ever since, as my sister Nadine and I — as COO and CEO, respectively — have accelerated the company's success and elevated the brand to new heights," says CEO, Paul Tacorian. "Roeya shares our bold, forward-thinking mindset and sees the limitless opportunities to continue TACORI's growth. Her proven track record for accelerating other top global brands makes her a key addition to our team."

Vaughan is known for igniting brands, growing the global Oakley sunglass business for Luxottica, creating innovative product platforms for Mattel's Barbie franchise, and rebranding and rebooting the ASICS and Meguiar's brands. Prior to joining TACORI, she served as Vice President of Marketing at Behr Paint Company, where she rebooted the KILZ brand and engineered breakthrough strategic partnerships that powered double-digit sales growth.

As Chief Commercial Officer for TACORI, Vaughan will lead the sales and marketing departments, spearhead the development and implementation of strategic growth initiatives, and direct business development and partnership strategies, all with the goal of driving mutual growth with the brand's valued retail partners.

"Now, more than ever, TACORI is poised for exponential growth," says Vaughan. "The quality of the product, our unique signature crescent, handcrafted in California…TACORI's brand equities are all meaningful differentiators, and why I was so drawn to this brand. As CCO, my mission is to partner with Paul and Nadine to move TACORI from inflection point to full potential."

"At TACORI, it's our passion for innovation that drives us in everything we do — and creating uniquely beautiful designs for people to celebrate their love is always paramount," says COO Nadine Arzerounian. "We're thrilled to have Roeya join our collaborative team as we write the next chapter of our success story."

About TACORI

TACORI is a leading name in luxury jewelry, especially known for unique, high-quality engagement rings featuring signature crescent designs. TACORI jewelry is handcrafted with extraordinary care by master artisans in California and sold exclusively through authorized jewelers nationwide. From the first uniquely detailed crescent design, to today's simple and elegant new styles, TACORI blends beauty, tradition and innovation in collections that capture the spirit of modern love and become cherished heirlooms for generations. Founded in 1979 in Los Angeles, TACORI remains proudly family-owned, and is led today by the second-generation of the Tacorian family.

