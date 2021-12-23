Tacos Gavilan Recaps a Successful 2021

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entering 2022, Tacos Gavilan is reaffirming its commitment to fresh, authentic Mexican cuisine on the heels of an exceptional 2021. From humble beginnings establishing a food cart on the street corner of Gage and Main in 1992, to blossoming into a chain of fourteen modern and bustling locations throughout the Greater Los Angeles area, Tacos Gavilan now enters its 30th year as a family-owned business. With a devotion to the communities it serves, Tacos Gavilan is announcing that it will continue to expand its community support as it embarks on its 30th year.

Grounded by family values, the founders of Tacos Gavilan are committed to giving back to the community which has fueled its growth. Tacos Gavilan will continue its initiative from the past year to expand on successful events that it sponsored, donate to local grassroots organizations, champion local youth sports leagues and host contests and giveaways to show appreciation for loyal customers to experience once in a lifetime events. Each event sponsored by the Tacos Gavilan team offers customers a chance to win prizes, receive discounts, and enjoy free community experiences together while giving back to selected nonprofit organizations that are vital to the community.

The 2021 Celebrations by Tacos Gavilan

Among the many sponsored events by Tacos Gavilan throughout 2021 was a remarkable celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on October 5th, 2021 - also National Taco Day. The featured event of this community celebration sponsored by Tacos Gavilan was a Taco Eating Contest for men, women and children. The festivities included a DJ, giant inflatable soccer, face painting, a photobooth, games and an honorary guest judge, professional footballer for the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), Pablo Sisniega, who came to celebrate his Mexican heritage. Along with the thousands of dollars in cash prizes awarded to those who ate the most tacos, Tacos Gavilan highlighted their continuing support of A Place Called Home .

As Taco Gavilan moves into its pivotal 30th year feeding the cravings of customers with authentic Mexican food, it's planning to expand its support of the efforts of A Place Called Home and other local community organizations.

Tacos Gavilan Special Days, Giveaways and Prizes

Throughout 2021 Tacos Gavilan customers won extraordinary prizes in free #TacosGavilanGiveaways. By following Tacos Gavilan on social media , and entering free drawings online, Tacos Gavilan customers had a chance to win prizes that included two front row tickets to see Los Bukis reunion concert at SoFi Stadium, four tickets to see the Astros face the Los Angeles Dodgers and two field-side Tickets to the Los Angeles Football Club's final home game of the season.

Every day is a reason to celebrate the community that has led to the growth of Tacos Gavilan. The fast-casual restaurant chain began as an American Dream with a taco cart and traditional recipes. The Tacos Gavilan family is determined to Give Back to customers and the communities they serve. In the coming year, Tacos Gavilan will continue to expand the special prizes, events and giveaways as it celebrates its 30th Anniversary.

