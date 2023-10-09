Taco/Social Celebrates Grand Opening with Free Tacos on Tuesday, October 10

New restaurant's globally inspired tacos offer an unconventional take on LA's favorite food

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco/Social, a new Eagle Rock casual dining spot featuring inventive, freeform tacos and a broad selection of tequila-based cocktails, announced today that it will hold its official grand opening celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and will offer a FREE TACO to anyone who follows @tacosocial on Instagram. Guests who stop by the restaurant (1627 Colorado Blvd) between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. can choose any one of the menu's inventive freeform tacos for free to savor in the restaurant or to take-away. Taco/Social will also be offering up sample tastes and fun giveaways for guests to enjoy throughout the day.

Taco/Social offers an unconventional take on LA’s favorite food—with inventive tacos such as Banh Mi, Tikka Masala, Greek Life and Nola Po Boy.

Inspired by flavors from around the world, Taco/Social offers an unconventional take on LA's favorite food—with inventive tacos such as Banh Mi, Tikka Masala, Greek Life and Nola Po Boy. Recipes were created in consultation with Top Chef winner Ilan Hall and use thoughtfully sourced ingredients, with sauces, toppings and proteins prepared fresh each day. The restaurant also boasts a full tequila-forward bar with specialty fresh and frozen margaritas, plus craft cocktails, wine and draft beer. Specialty drinks were developed in partnership with celebrity mixologist Phil Wills, a regular on the TV show Bar Rescue. Daily social hours feature food and drink specials from 3 to 6 p.m.

Housed in a historic, brick building with indoor dining, bar seating, and an outdoor patio, the restaurant's casual, colorful design makes it an approachable neighborhood gathering spot. Taco/Social is a collaboration from several Pasadena-based friends/restauranteurs including founders and partnership teams behind Blaze Pizza, Dog Haus, Wetzel's Pretzels and Gus's BBQ.

"We see an opportunity to approach tacos in a completely different way, so we want to make sure that everyone at our grand opening celebration gets to experience one of our signature freeform tacos on the house," said Elise Wetzel, co-founder of Blaze Pizza and Taco/Social. "We use a counter order format, but our tacos are incredibly well crafted, making our food both craveable and affordable. With signature cocktails, plenty of outdoor seating and a family-friendly kid's menu, Taco/Social's food and format are unique. We're thrilled to see how much the community is already enjoying it."

"We're one part taco and one part social," said Chris Bicos, co-founder of Gus's BBQ and Taco/Social. "You can come for the food and grab some drinks or come for a drink and grab some delicious, memorable tacos."

"This group of seasoned restaurateurs has wanted to collaborate on a new concept for a long time and now we've come together to create Taco/Social," said André Vener, co-founder of Dog Haus and Taco/Social. "The vision for us was to create a neighborhood place that we'd enjoy sharing with our friends. The result is Taco/Social – an affordable, polished fast-casual concept with a fun bar program. It's designed to be a community gathering spot where you can grab a quick lunch, watch a game or linger over a dinner with friends."

About Taco/Social

Taco/Social is located in the heart of Los Angeles on Colorado Boulevard – once part of the original Route 66 – in an art deco-style building with a "king row" brick structure, an open bow truss ceiling and dual garage doors. It's a "next generation" casual dining spot with no reservations required. Guests simply order at the counter and sit at any table they choose. Restaurant staff delivers food and drinks tableside and can take orders for any additional items. Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. For store hours or to place an online order for takeout or delivery, visit tacosocial.com. For updates, follow @tacosocial on Instagram.

The names Taco/Social and freeform tacos, the logo design and related trademarks are the property of Taco Social, LLC.

SOURCE Taco/Social