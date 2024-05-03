Tacotarian Unveils Shelf-Stable, Plant-Based Taco Fillings With Signature Taqueria Flavors

The Acclaimed Mexican Eatery Has Created Authentic, Crave Worthy Plant-Based Taco Fillings for the Convenience of Home

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tacotarian, the plant-based taqueria with locations in Las Vegas and San Diego that wins over meat lovers daily thanks to its mouthwatering textures and flavors, is debuting an innovative line of shelf-stable products designed to bring the restaurant experience home. In the growing demand for sustainable, plant-based foods, Tacotarian has come to the table with a simple and delicious line of products that are easy to heat and eat. First to launch will be their jackfruit barbacoa and their jackfruit Birria made with Beyond™. Tacotarian at Home is woman-owned, minority-owned, and perfect for the health-conscious foodie.

From restaurant to retail, Tacotarian is the leader in plant-based taco fillings. Leave your labels at the door, our plant-based proteins are so good everyone loves them!

The premier taco fillings are a departure from most plant-based meat brands, standing out from the rest by being fully shelf-stable to help retain the authenticity and taste that Tacotarian diners have come to love. This move into retail reflects the growing ask from loyal fans of the brand to have a presence near them and gives them a chance to eat amazing plant-based tacos without proximity to a Tacotarian restaurant. These premier taco fillings are high-protein, non-GMO, and plant-based giving them a healthier spin on traditional taco meats and providing an accessible option that never compromises taste or texture.

"We've been fortunate to have such a core group of Tacotarian supporters that have begged us to come to their city," said Kristen Corral, Co-Founder of Tacotarian & Tacotarian at Home. "While we are continuing to expand, we are elated to meet people where they are and present them with a retail line that allows them access to our plant-based offerings regardless of location."

The convenience of Tacotarian's retail line gives taco lovers an effortless meal, they can simply put the taco filling in a skillet or air fryer and customize it with their favorite toppings. With this new retail line, enjoying the authentic Tacotarian experience has never been easier.

"We're especially proud of our Birria with Beyond™ as it's one of our most popular options at all our locations," said Regina Simmons, Co-Founder of Tacotarian & Tacotarian at Home.

Coming soon to a premium retailer near you or grab a pack of Tacotarian's premium taco fillings from their website. Pre-sales start May 3. To follow Tacotarian's journey to becoming a household must-have, visit www.eattacotarian.com/retail or find the brand on Instagram @eattacotarian.

About Tacotarian

Tacotarian is a plant-based Mexican eatery founded in 2018 with locations in Las Vegas and San Diego. The restaurant offers a diverse menu of vegan tacos and other Mexican street food favorites created with flavor and love. Tacotarian has been recognized with the VegNews Veggie Award for Best Vegan Taqueria in the US and has become a popular destination for vegans and non-vegans alike. Find out more at www.eattacotarian.com.

