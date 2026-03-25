SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www. TacoTime.com ), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is celebrating National Burrito Day on April 2, 2026, with a limited-time offer that burrito lovers won't want to miss.

In honor of the beloved food holiday, guests can enjoy Buy One, Get One Free Crisp Burritos. Known for freshly prepared ingredients and bold flavors, TacoTime's Crisp Burrito is a craveable fan favorite served hot and delicious.

TacoTime Celebrates National Burrito Day with BOGO Crisp Burrito Offer

"National Burrito Day is the perfect time to celebrate our world-famous hand-rolled Crisp Burritos, "said Bridgette Seip, Senior National Marketing Manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime®. "Our Buy One, Get One Free Crisp Burrito offer is our way of saying thank you to our loyal fans. We invite new guests to take advantage of this special offer and enjoy one of our most popular menu items."

The promotional offer is valid from April 2-April 5, 2026. This offer is for new and existing TacoTime Fresh Rewards™ members. For existing loyalty members, the offer will be automatically loaded into their account. An online only code will be emailed to those guests registered to receive TacoTime emails. It's free to become a Fresh Rewards member and sign up online at www.TacoTime.com. Customers must purchase a Crisp Burrito to receive a Crisp Burrito of equal or lesser value for free.

About TacoTime®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www. TacoTime.com .

SOURCE TacoTime